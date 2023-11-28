Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United Have Recovered From Wobbly Start But Erik Ten Hag Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Manchester United endured an abysmal start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, losing three of their first five matches. United boss Ten Hag also fell out with Jadon Sancho, drawing unwarranted attention from the press. Owing to the Red Devils’ poor start to the season and the off-field controversies, calls were made to replace Ten Hag, with a few pundits suggesting he was not equipped to handle a club of United’s stature.

Over the last couple of months, however, Ten Hag’s United have shown quite a few positive signs. They have won five of their six Premier League games, amassing more points than any other team in that period.

An uptick in league performances has boosted the Dutchman’s job security, but according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE, the United board does not want to keep the manager beyond the current campaign.

As per the aforementioned report, Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, who sees his Los Blancos contract expire next summer. Furthermore, it has been claimed that Ancelotti has even received a proposal from the English club.

Ancelotti Could Be A Great Pick For Manchester United

While the Red Devils have bounced back in the Premier League, they are still struggling in the UEFA Champions League. They sit at the bottom of Group A after four Matchdays, inching close to a disappointing group-stage exit.

If Ten Hag cannot rally his troops and take them to the Round Of 16, the United board could very well look for specialists. And there is hardly anyone better at it than Ancelotti. The three-time Champions League winner specializes in knockout soccer and is completely familiar with the Premier League culture, owing to his stints at Chelsea and Everton. So, from United’s perspective, a move for Ancelotti makes a lot of sense.

So far, Ancelotti has refrained from commenting on his future beyond Los Blancos. However, if Madrid do not give him the option to stay for another year or two, he might be tempted to return to the Premier League for another stint.