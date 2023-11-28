Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Attracting Interest From Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager & Manchester United Target Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager & Manchester United Target Carlo Ancelotti

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United Have Recovered From Wobbly Start But Erik Ten Hag Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Manchester United endured an abysmal start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, losing three of their first five matches. United boss Ten Hag also fell out with Jadon Sancho, drawing unwarranted attention from the press. Owing to the Red Devils’ poor start to the season and the off-field controversies, calls were made to replace Ten Hag, with a few pundits suggesting he was not equipped to handle a club of United’s stature.

Over the last couple of months, however, Ten Hag’s United have shown quite a few positive signs. They have won five of their six Premier League games, amassing more points than any other team in that period.

An uptick in league performances has boosted the Dutchman’s job security, but according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE, the United board does not want to keep the manager beyond the current campaign.

As per the aforementioned report, Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, who sees his Los Blancos contract expire next summer. Furthermore, it has been claimed that Ancelotti has even received a proposal from the English club.

Ancelotti Could Be A Great Pick For Manchester United

While the Red Devils have bounced back in the Premier League, they are still struggling in the UEFA Champions League. They sit at the bottom of Group A after four Matchdays, inching close to a disappointing group-stage exit.

If Ten Hag cannot rally his troops and take them to the Round Of 16, the United board could very well look for specialists. And there is hardly anyone better at it than Ancelotti. The three-time Champions League winner specializes in knockout soccer and is completely familiar with the Premier League culture, owing to his stints at Chelsea and Everton. So, from United’s perspective, a move for Ancelotti makes a lot of sense.

So far, Ancelotti has refrained from commenting on his future beyond Los Blancos. However, if Madrid do not give him the option to stay for another year or two, he might be tempted to return to the Premier League for another stint.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Which Player The Gunners Will Target In January Transfer Window

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  48min
Real Madrid Manager & Manchester United Target Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Attracting Interest From Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the 2023-24 season. Manchester United Have Recovered From Wobbly…

PSG manager Luis Enrique
Soccer
PSG Boss Luis Enrique Outlines Newcastle United’s Biggest Strength Ahead Of Crucial Champions League Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has hailed Newcastle United’s physicality and athleticism, urging his players to be prepared to deal with their high-octane pressing. PSG will welcome Newcastle United…

Barcelona Star Gavi Has Suffered A Major Injury
Soccer
“Barca did not ask that Gavi not play” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Does Not Hold Himself Responsible For Barcelona Youngster’s Serious Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Will Look To Win The Champions League This Season
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Newcastle United – Time, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
UEFA EURO 2024 1
Soccer
5 Premier League Stars Who Will Miss UEFA EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Premier League Scorers
Soccer
10 Players Who Took The Least Games To Score 50 Goals In The English Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top