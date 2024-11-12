La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso to strengthen their injury-stricken back line.

After allowing Nacho to leave as a free agent, Los Blancos started the season with four experienced defenders. Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao assumed their role at the heart of the defense, with Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy manning the fullback positions. David Alaba would have also been in the mix had the Austrian recovered from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

In October, Real Madrid lost Carvajal to a complete ACL tear. The Spaniard is unlikely to make it back before the end of 2025. Then, on November 9, Militao suffered an ACL rupture — his second in two years — which will keep him out for at least nine months. Alaba, meanwhile, is still on the road to recovery, and there is no telling how long it will take him to get back into fighting shape.

Real Madrid Interested in Ex-Atletico Madrid Man Mario Hermoso

Real Madrid is spread dangerously thin at the back and the club is understandably looking at options to fix the problem. In a report on Monday (November 11), Spanish outlet Diario AS claimed Los Merengues had identified three center-backs to cope with their injury crisis. Aymeric Laporte, Castello Lukeba, and Jonathan Tah are the three defenders on Madrid’s radar. Later, Fabrizio Romano added Ajax defender Jorrel Hato’s name to the mix.

According to MARCA, there is another name on Madrid’s wishlist — former Atletico Madrid center-back Hermoso. The 29-year-old rose through Real Madrid’s youth system before joining Espanyol in the summer of 2017. He left Madrid without playing a single match for the senior team. Between 2019 and 2024, Hermoso plied his trade at Atletico Madrid, with him scoring 10 goals in 174 appearances. He helped Los Rojiblancos to the La Liga title in 2021. In the summer transfer window, Hermoso joined AS Roma as a free agent and has since played nine games for the club in all competitions.

As per MARCA, Real Madrid values Hermoso’s vast experience in La Liga and his ability to play both as a center-back and a left-back. His familiarity with the club — thanks to his academy days — and fine distribution skills also make him a lucrative prospect for the 15-time European champions.

Hermoso is reportedly open to the idea of returning to Spain, but signing him will not be easy. Roma signed him less than six months ago and has him under contract until June 30, 2027. Real Madrid must table a big offer to convince the Serie A to let Hermoso leave.