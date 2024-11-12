Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Move for Former Atletico Madrid Defender to Cope With Injury Crisis

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso to strengthen their injury-stricken back line.

After allowing Nacho to leave as a free agent, Los Blancos started the season with four experienced defenders. Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao assumed their role at the heart of the defense, with Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy manning the fullback positions. David Alaba would have also been in the mix had the Austrian recovered from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

In October, Real Madrid lost Carvajal to a complete ACL tear. The Spaniard is unlikely to make it back before the end of 2025. Then, on November 9, Militao suffered an ACL rupture — his second in two years — which will keep him out for at least nine months. Alaba, meanwhile, is still on the road to recovery, and there is no telling how long it will take him to get back into fighting shape.

Real Madrid Interested in Ex-Atletico Madrid Man Mario Hermoso

Real Madrid is spread dangerously thin at the back and the club is understandably looking at options to fix the problem. In a report on Monday (November 11), Spanish outlet Diario AS claimed Los Merengues had identified three center-backs to cope with their injury crisis. Aymeric Laporte, Castello Lukeba, and Jonathan Tah are the three defenders on Madrid’s radar. Later, Fabrizio Romano added Ajax defender Jorrel Hato’s name to the mix.

According to MARCA, there is another name on Madrid’s wishlist — former Atletico Madrid center-back Hermoso. The 29-year-old rose through Real Madrid’s youth system before joining Espanyol in the summer of 2017. He left Madrid without playing a single match for the senior team. Between 2019 and 2024, Hermoso plied his trade at Atletico Madrid, with him scoring 10 goals in 174 appearances. He helped Los Rojiblancos to the La Liga title in 2021. In the summer transfer window, Hermoso joined AS Roma as a free agent and has since played nine games for the club in all competitions.

As per MARCA, Real Madrid values Hermoso’s vast experience in La Liga and his ability to play both as a center-back and a left-back. His familiarity with the club — thanks to his academy days — and fine distribution skills also make him a lucrative prospect for the 15-time European champions.

Hermoso is reportedly open to the idea of returning to Spain, but signing him will not be easy. Roma signed him less than six months ago and has him under contract until June 30, 2027. Real Madrid must table a big offer to convince the Serie A to let Hermoso leave.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer

LATEST Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Move for Former Atletico Madrid Defender to Cope With Injury Crisis

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
La Liga Logo
Soccer
La Liga: 5 Players Who Have Provided the Most Assists in 2024-25
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024

The top flight of Spanish soccer, La Liga, is home to some of the most creative players in the business. They beat defenders with ease, attack spaces with vigor, link…

Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk Was Not Nominated For 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Wants to Sign 22-Year-Old Defender Regardless of Virgil van Dijk’s Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly eying a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. They want to sign the 22-year-old center-back irrespective of whether they manage to retain Virgil van…

Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start
Soccer
“He Did It Well” – Bruno Fernandes Reveals How Manchester United Interim Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy Approached Training After Erik ten Hag’s Sack
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Chelsea Coach Graham Potter
Soccer
“There Was a Real Dislike” – Graham Potter Says Chelsea Star Faced Hostility When He Was Starting Out
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Is A Free Agent
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Will Not Bring Back Free Agent Sergio Ramos Despite Lacking Defensive Cover
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Chelsea Draws with Arsenal
Soccer
Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: The Gunners Lose Further Ground in Title Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Arrow to top