Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly close to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, with Atletico Madrid leading the race to sign him. According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are now in talks to finalize the transfer.

Chelsea Decide To Cash In On Conor Gallagher

Cobham graduate Gallagher was one of the first names on the team sheet for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season. Sitting in the middle of the park, the England international dictated the tempo of the game and chipped in with goals and assists when the opportunity presented itself. Throughout the 2023-24 Premier League season, Gallagher appeared in 37 matches, scoring five times and providing seven assists.

Despite being one of Chelsea’s best players last season, Gallagher is unlikely to get the opportunity to build his legacy at his boyhood club. Instead of trying to extend his stay beyond June 2025, the Pensioners have decided to cash in on him. According to Romano, Chelsea are prepared to let him leave for only €35-40 million ($37.9-43.3 million), inclusive of add-ons.

Atletico Madrid Leading Race For Gallagher

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have long-time admirers of Gallagher’s talents. With Chelsea officially putting him up for sale, the Spaniards are pushing to bring him to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano this summer.

Shedding light on the transfer saga, Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Atlético Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks for Conor Gallagher deal.

“Negotiations underway for package worth around €35/40m add-ons included, requested by Chelsea. Gallagher, on top of Atlético list as revealed in May — now getting closer.”

Some reports had credited Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur with an interest in Gallagher. However, as per Romano’s update, only Atletico Madrid are in talks with the Blues. Snubbing their English rivals makes sense from Chelsea’s perspective, as they would prefer to sell to a team that do not carry a day-to-day threat.

Selling Gallagher would give Chelsea’s finances a massive boost. Since he spent his formative years in west London and thus is a homegrown player, they would be able to pocket the entirety of the projected €35-40 million ($37.9-43.3 million) transfer fee. It could go a long way in helping Chelsea avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions down the line.