Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is inching close to joining La Liga giant Atletico Madrid. As per Romano, Gallagher’s flight to Madrid has been booked for Tuesday (August 6) and he will travel as soon as he gets the green light from the Blues.

Despite performing admirably for Chelsea — 16 goal contributions in 50 matches — in the 2023-24 season, Gallagher is edging close to exiting his boyhood club. Since the England international is in the final year of his contract, Chelsea has decided against renewing his deal. The club wants to sell him to the highest bidder and invest the funds received from his sale to reinforce its squad. Additionally, since Callagher is a homegrown player, Chelsea can absorb every penny it receives from selling him.

Atletico Madrid Ready To Pay €40 million For Chelsea Ace Conor Gallagher

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid has long been keeping tabs on Gallagher. However, the 24-year-old did not seem sure of the move. Diego Simeone had to sell the Atletico project to Gallagher, and as per Romano, he got the breakthrough on Monday, August 5.

Taking to his page on X (formerly Twitter), Romano wrote on Monday:

“Conor Gallagher has verbally agreed terms and said YES to join Atlético Madrid!”

He also confirmed that the two parties had agreed on a five-year deal, with Los Rojiblancos committing to pay €40 million ($43.63 million) to Chelsea for their player.

On Tuesday, Romano issued another update, suggesting the deal was close to becoming official.

The Italian journalist added:

“Conor Gallagher’s flight to Madrid has been booked for today, he’s set to travel as soon as he gets the green light.

“Plan revealed on Monday now set to be confirmed. Gallagher would join Atléti on €40m fixed fee, five-year deal.”

Gallagher is not the only Premier League star Atletico Madrid is working on. According to reports, Los Colchoneros are also pushing hard to sign Julian Alvarez from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has already given the move his green light, and now, Atletico is working to reach an agreement with the reigning Premier League champions.