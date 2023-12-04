Soccer

Report: Newcastle United Contemplating Making A Move For Manchester United Legend

Sushan Chakraborty
Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Looking Dejected
Premier League giants Newcastle United could reportedly sign Manchester United legend David De Gea after Nick Pope suffered a serious injury over the weekend.

Newcastle United Weighing Up Potential Swoop For David De Gea

Newcastle United’s first-choice goalkeeper Pope started in the Premier League clash against Manchester United on Saturday (December 2). He, however, failed to see the game out, as a shoulder injury forced him off in the 86th minute. Second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka replaced him in goal and kept things nice and tidy at the back to ensure a 1-0 victory for the hosts at St. James’ Park.

According to Football Insider, Pope dislocated his shoulder during the victory over the Red Devils and could spend as much as four months out on the sidelines. Dubravka is indeed a capable goalkeeper and could fill in for the injured Pope, but the Magpies are unlikely to go into the business end of the campaign with only one top goalkeeper.

As per the aforementioned report, Eddie Howe’s team are currently studying the possibility of adding former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea to their ranks in January. The Spaniard has been a free agent since leaving Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper was initially on a £375,000-a-week ($475,460-a-week) contract in Manchester before agreeing to take a pay cut to extend his stay. The deal was ultimately withdrawn as Erik ten Hag moved to sign Andre Onana.

De Gea Could Be An Excellent Addition To Newcastle United

If Newcastle are indeed on the market for a goalkeeper, De Gea seems like a no-brainer. He has an abundance of experience at the highest level, is a vocal leader on the pitch, and still has a few good years left in him. The 33-year-old is not the best with the ball at his feet, but he more than makes up for it with his shot-stopping skills.

De Gea played 545 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions between 2011-12 and 2022-23, conceding 590 goals and keeping 190 clean sheets. He won the Premier League Golden Glove Award twice, first in 2017-18 and again in 2022-23. De Gea amassed a total of eight trophies at Old Trafford, including one Premier League title and one Europa League trophy.

