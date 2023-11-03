Barcelona legend and one of Lionel Messi’s closest friends, Luis Suarez, is reportedly negotiating with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. According to reports, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner personally requested Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham to bring the Uruguayan to Florida.

Inter Miami Deep In Negotiations With Luis Suarez

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Inter Miami are eager to sign the former Barcelona and Liverpool striker. Sources close to the player and the club claim that the two parties are in full negotiations and an initial one-year deal could be on the cards. Suarez could sign a longer deal with the Herons if the two sides find common ground.

The 36-year-old and Inter Miami tried to reach an agreement in the summer of 2023, but Gremio were reluctant to lose their star player, causing the deal to collapse. The Brazilian side, however, agreed to reduce the length of Suarez’s contract from two years to one year, making it easier for him to move to MLS.

Despite Suarez’s negotiations with Inter Miami, Gremio have not thrown in the towel. They are still hoping to give the ex-Atletico Madrid star a lucrative contract that would compel him to reject Messi’s invitation.

Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez Wreaked Havoc For Barcelona

Suarez joined Barcelona ahead of the 2014-15 season, while he was serving a suspension for infamously biting Italy’s Georgio Chiellini during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. It took a while for him to make his Barca debut, but the wait was certainly worth it. Suarez scored an impressive 25 goals and provided 23 assists in 43 games as Barcelona won the Treble in the 2014-15 campaign.

The Uruguay international was at Camp Nou for six years, during which he developed a telepathic bond with friend and strike partner Messi. They found each other effortlessly on the pitch, combining for an eye-popping 99 goals in just 258 games. The pair won a total of 13 trophies together in the Catalonian capital, including four La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Both Messi and Suarez are past their prime. However, they still have plenty of firepower to help Miami and establish them as a force to be reckoned with in the United States. It will be interesting to see if Beckham and Co. ultimately succeed in bringing one of the generation’s best attackers to the States before the next MLS season commences in March.