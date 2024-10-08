Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all reportedly keeping a close eye on West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. However, thanks to his £85 million ($111.33 million) release clause, most of the teams interested in Kudus may drop out of the race.

Premier League Elites Interested In Mohammed Kudus

Kudus, 24, has been in impressive form since joining West Ham United from Ajax in the summer of 2023. He possesses excellent passing range, is great under pressure, and has the knack for popping up with important goals. The Ghanaian needs to work on his consistency, but he certainly has the potential to be one of the best in England.

Thanks to Kudus’ impressive showings for the Hammers, many teams have lodged their interest in signing him. According to Football Insider, Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are among his admirers. The report does add that his steep release clause could discourage Liverpool, whereas the likes of Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal already have plenty of wide players at their disposal. Still, there is one club that can go after Kudus despite having little room for a player of his profile.

Chelsea Could Go After Kudus Despite Having Enough Players in that Position

Under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Chelsea have filled their squad to the brim, often obtaining players who are surplus to requirements. According to former West Ham scout Mick Brown, the Blues are the only team amongst the top four English clubs who could go after him, courtesy of their erratic transfer strategy.

“I know other clubs are interested and have been watching him,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But I’ve seen an £85million release clause mentioned, I’ve heard that could put some of the interested clubs off of a move. It would have to be a situation where he wants to leave the club, but then you look around and you can’t see anybody who’s going to pay £85million for him.”

He added:

“Man City have got enough wide players already, Liverpool won’t be able to afford it, where would he fit in the Arsenal team? Where does he go in the Chelsea team?

“Madueke is doing very well and improving, Cole Palmer is one of the best players in the league at the moment, they’ve got another load of wide players who don’t get near the team. You never know with Chelsea, though. We’ll see what happens with them.”

Since joining West Ham, Kudus has played 54 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 times and providing seven assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.