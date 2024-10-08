Soccer

Report: Chelsea One of the Top 4 Clubs Interested In £85 Million Rated Attacking Midfielder

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca

Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all reportedly keeping a close eye on West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. However, thanks to his £85 million ($111.33 million) release clause, most of the teams interested in Kudus may drop out of the race.

Premier League Elites Interested In Mohammed Kudus

Kudus, 24, has been in impressive form since joining West Ham United from Ajax in the summer of 2023. He possesses excellent passing range, is great under pressure, and has the knack for popping up with important goals. The Ghanaian needs to work on his consistency, but he certainly has the potential to be one of the best in England.

Thanks to Kudus’ impressive showings for the Hammers, many teams have lodged their interest in signing him. According to Football Insider, Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are among his admirers. The report does add that his steep release clause could discourage Liverpool, whereas the likes of Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal already have plenty of wide players at their disposal. Still, there is one club that can go after Kudus despite having little room for a player of his profile.

Chelsea Could Go After Kudus Despite Having Enough Players in that Position

Under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Chelsea have filled their squad to the brim, often obtaining players who are surplus to requirements. According to former West Ham scout Mick Brown, the Blues are the only team amongst the top four English clubs who could go after him, courtesy of their erratic transfer strategy.

I know other clubs are interested and have been watching him,” Brown told Football Insider.

But I’ve seen an £85million release clause mentioned, I’ve heard that could put some of the interested clubs off of a move. It would have to be a situation where he wants to leave the club, but then you look around and you can’t see anybody who’s going to pay £85million for him.”

He added:

Man City have got enough wide players already, Liverpool won’t be able to afford it, where would he fit in the Arsenal team? Where does he go in the Chelsea team?

Madueke is doing very well and improving, Cole Palmer is one of the best players in the league at the moment, they’ve got another load of wide players who don’t get near the team. You never know with Chelsea, though. We’ll see what happens with them.

Since joining West Ham, Kudus has played 54 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 times and providing seven assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

LATEST “Shaped the history of football” – Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Lauds Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Poland vs Portugal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer
“Anfield is the toughest place to get space” – Gary Neville Warns Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said Cole Palmer could have a hard time when Chelsea travel to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 20….

Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“I have sympathy for him” – Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Owners Left Erik ten Hag ‘Hung Out to Dry’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he has sympathy for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United owners left him in a tough situation by speaking to other managers….

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea One of the Top 4 Clubs Interested In £85 Million Rated Attacking Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Real Madrid Manchester City Players Injured
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Suffered Long-Term Injuries This Season: Manchester City and Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid
Soccer
“It makes things fuzzy” – Kylian Mbappe Receives Backlash After Featuring for Real Madrid but Skipping France Duty Due to Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Lionel MEssi and Inter Miami
Soccer
“It’s not just a game” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Eyes Massive MLS Record After Winning Supporters’ Shield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Arrow to top