Soccer

Report: Barcelona Monitoring Forward Who Is Growing Increasingly Frustrated at Serie A Club

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick

La Liga leaders Barcelona are reportedly looking to capitalize on Rafael Leao’s strained relationship with manager Paulo Fonseca to prize him away from AC Milan. Leao, who is one of the most sought-after forwards in Italy, has fallen out of favor under Fonseca and is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation.

Rafael Leao Going Through Difficult Phase at AC Milan

Leao, who joined Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019, has had a difficult start to the 2024-25 season under manager Fonseca. The Portugal international took part in the first seven Serie A games for the Rossonerri, chipping in with a goal and four assists. Despite his decent return, Leao did not make the starting XI for the 1-0 victory over Udinese Calcio on October 19. The coach also passed on the opportunity to bring him off the bench.

Fonseca did not start Leao against league leaders Napoli on Tuesday (October 29), only bringing him on after the hour mark. Napoli delivered a fine performance at San Siro, coming away with a 2-0 victory. After the match, Fonseca addressed Leao’s absence from the starting XI, saying (via Football-Italia):

I don’t want to go into tiny details, I handle things differently with each player.

There is no conflict between us, it’s just a coach’s decision. We try to motivate the players in different ways, but it’s up to the players to put in the right amount of dedication, I don’t have to beg them.

Barcelona Closely Monitoring Rafael Leao’s Situation

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona is attentive to Leao’s situation at Milan, with President Joan Laporta showing the most interest. The Blaugrana contemplated trying to sign Leao in the summer transfer window after the Nico Williams deal fell through.

The 25-year-old was also reportedly open to the idea of moving to Catalonia, but Milan declared him nontransferable when Barca approached the club through agent Jorge Mendes. Additionally, with Barcelona struggling with finances, they did not have the means to test the Italians’ resolve.

Coach Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco see Leao as an exceptional talent on the left wing and have kept him high on their shortlist for next summer. However, with Leao’s contract not expiring until June 2028, Milan is unlikely to sell him for cheap. Despite being in a much better financial position, they still may not be able to afford to pay a blockbuster fee for Leao.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer

LATEST Report: Barcelona Monitoring Forward Who Is Growing Increasingly Frustrated at Serie A Club

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 30 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“They’re big points and big games” – Paul Scholes Explains Why Liverpool Is More Likely to Challenge Manchester City Than Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 30 2024

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said Liverpool, not Arsenal, is more likely to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. Scholes believes the Gunners must beat…

Sporting CP Manager and Manchester United Target Ruben Amorim
Soccer
“In England, we don’t watch a lot of Portuguese football” – Paul Scholes Sends Ruben Amorim Warning as Manchester United Closes in on 39-Year-Old
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 30 2024

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Ruben Amorim may not be the right man to succeed Erik ten Hag. Scholes has pointed out that the Portuguese coach lacks…

Old Trafford Is The Most Attended Venue In England
Soccer
Manchester United: Top 5 Managers With the Most Points Per Game in the Club’s History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 30 2024
Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag Liverpool vs Manchester United
Soccer
“That makes it even harder for me” – Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Sends Message to Hardworking Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr. Missed out on 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“I don’t know. It was close.” – France Football’s Chief Editor Weighs in on Vinicius Jr.’s Ballon d’Or Snub
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“We’re not very happy as Leicester fans” – Gary Lineker Takes Cheeky Dig at Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Arrow to top