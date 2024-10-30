La Liga leaders Barcelona are reportedly looking to capitalize on Rafael Leao’s strained relationship with manager Paulo Fonseca to prize him away from AC Milan. Leao, who is one of the most sought-after forwards in Italy, has fallen out of favor under Fonseca and is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation.

Rafael Leao Going Through Difficult Phase at AC Milan

Leao, who joined Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019, has had a difficult start to the 2024-25 season under manager Fonseca. The Portugal international took part in the first seven Serie A games for the Rossonerri, chipping in with a goal and four assists. Despite his decent return, Leao did not make the starting XI for the 1-0 victory over Udinese Calcio on October 19. The coach also passed on the opportunity to bring him off the bench.

Fonseca did not start Leao against league leaders Napoli on Tuesday (October 29), only bringing him on after the hour mark. Napoli delivered a fine performance at San Siro, coming away with a 2-0 victory. After the match, Fonseca addressed Leao’s absence from the starting XI, saying (via Football-Italia):

“I don’t want to go into tiny details, I handle things differently with each player.

“There is no conflict between us, it’s just a coach’s decision. We try to motivate the players in different ways, but it’s up to the players to put in the right amount of dedication, I don’t have to beg them.”

Barcelona Closely Monitoring Rafael Leao’s Situation

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona is attentive to Leao’s situation at Milan, with President Joan Laporta showing the most interest. The Blaugrana contemplated trying to sign Leao in the summer transfer window after the Nico Williams deal fell through.

The 25-year-old was also reportedly open to the idea of moving to Catalonia, but Milan declared him nontransferable when Barca approached the club through agent Jorge Mendes. Additionally, with Barcelona struggling with finances, they did not have the means to test the Italians’ resolve.

Coach Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco see Leao as an exceptional talent on the left wing and have kept him high on their shortlist for next summer. However, with Leao’s contract not expiring until June 2028, Milan is unlikely to sell him for cheap. Despite being in a much better financial position, they still may not be able to afford to pay a blockbuster fee for Leao.