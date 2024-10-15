La Liga leaders Barcelona are reportedly confident that they will be able to secure the services of long-time transfer target Nico Williams in the summer of 2025. The Blaugrana wanted to sign the Spaniard in the last transfer window itself, but could not meet Athletic Bilbao’s lofty valuation.

Barcelona Confident of Signing Nico Williams Next Summer

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Athletic Club’s Williams is at the top of Barcelona’s wishlist for the 2025-26 summer transfer window. Williams will see his current contract expire in June 2025 and has not signed a contract extension despite getting a lucrative renewal offer from his boyhood club. The 22-year-old reportedly wants to join a bigger club and Barcelona seems to be his preferred destination.

Barcelona see Williams as a key component to improve their attack and will do everything in their power to sign him next summer. They have been closely following his development over the last few years and believe he will be a fine addition to their youth-focused roster.

Williams has been with Athletic’s senior team since making his debut in the latter part of the 2020-21 season. The left-winger has so far played 131 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 21 times and providing 27 assists. According to Transfermarkt, Williams is currently worth a cool €70 million ($76.3 million).

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal Could Wreak Havoc at Barca

If Barcelona finally manage to land Williams in the 2025-26 summer transfer window, they will have one of the most fearsome attacks, featuring two of the most exciting wingers in the world.

Williams is one of the quickest players around, capable of beating any defender in the world on his day. He is also a very hard worker, loves to create goalscoring opportunities, and does not shy away from going for goal himself. As the cherry on top, Williams also happens to have an almost telepathic connection with Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal.

The two wingers were on the same wavelength throughout the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) and brought each other into the fold every chance they got. Combined, the duo pitched in with three goals and five assists in the competition, helping Spain become the first-ever team to win four European Championships.