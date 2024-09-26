Soccer

Report: Arsenal Targets Struggling Serie A Superstar

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Premier League contenders Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus center-forward Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners are closely monitoring his situation in Turin and believe the Serbian could join for a heavily discounted fee.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal finished just two points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League race last season. The North Londoners fell short in the attacking department, as their two natural center-forwards, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, only scored nine goals between them last season. Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka contributed with 13 and 16 Premier League goals, respectively, to keep the Gunners alive in the title race.

Arsenal Still Harbors the Desire to Sign a Top Striker

Arsenal reportedly wanted to sign a dependable striker in the summer transfer window and were linked to many top strikers, including Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, and Ivan Toney. However, none of the moves ultimately panned out, as the North London club refused to pay an exorbitant fee. After shipping Nketiah off to Crystal Palace, Arsenal is continuing with only one natural center-forward for 2024-25.

The London club is fully focused on doing the best they can with what they have, but they are also attentive to options in the market. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Arsenal has identified Juventus’ Vlahovic as a transfer target for next summer, as the club expects him to be available below his market rate.

The Serbia international has suffered a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, scoring just once in five games in Serie A. If his performance does not improve, the Old Lady could consider selling him in the summer of 2025. Since Vlahovic will only have a year remaining on his contract, Arsenal swoop in and prize him away for a favorable fee.

The report further claims that Vlahovic’s style of play aligns well with Arteta’s philosophy. The Spanish manager is also not bothered about his poor form and believes he would be able to get the best out of him.

Vlahovic remains the Gunners’ No. 1 target, but he is not the only player they are tracking. The club could target either Sporting CP star Gyokeres or Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran if the Vlahovic deal does not materialize.

