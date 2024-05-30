Soccer

Red Bull Becomes Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor Of English Powerhouse Leeds United

Sushan Chakraborty
The most popular energy drink maker on the planet, Red Bull, has bought a stake in Championship outfit Leeds United. As part of the multi-year collaboration, Red Bull will become Leeds United’s front-of-shirt sponsor from the 2024-25 campaign.

Leeds United Will Not Come Under Red Bull’s Vast Ownership Umbrella

Red Bull has acquired a minority stake in Leeds United. This entitles Red Bull to become their front-of-shirt sponsor and the club’s exclusive energy drink partner, with their branding featuring inside Elland Road. However, it will not bring Leeds United under Red Bull’s rapidly expanding umbrella.

So, unlike Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, and RB Leipzig, which are fully controlled by the Austrian brand, Red Bull will not make alterations to Leeds United’s iconic logo or their name. It will only have its branding plastered across the front of Leeds’ men’s and women’s team jerseys.

Leeds United will continue to be run by 49ers Enterprises — the private equity arm of renowned NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers.

Red Bull & Leeds United Will Work Together To Reach The Premier League

Leeds United failed to make it out of the Championship, meaning they will spend another year in the second division. The club are eager to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, and Red Bull is ready to give them the push they need.

Announcing Red Bull’s collaboration with Leeds United, Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments, said (via The Mirror):

We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United. A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.

The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull. We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe, meanwhile, called the Red Bull deal a “historic milestone” for the club.

He added:

I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club. 

As Chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Daniel Farke’s Leeds finished third in the Championship rankings, missing out on the top two automatic promotion spots. In the play-off semi-finals, they bagged an emphatic 4-0 aggregate win over Norwich City. However, they could not carry their form over to the final against Southampton, slumping to a 1-0 defeat.

