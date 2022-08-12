Southampton vs Leeds United Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Southampton suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat in their opening game. They’ll face a tough task again this weekend as they face Leeds United who beat Wolves in their opening game.

Southampton vs Leeds United Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 8.51/1 with Virgin Bet

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s PL Betting Offer

With club football officially back, there is no time better than now to make use of Virgin Bet’s welcome bonus.

Southampton vs Leeds United Bet Builder Tips

Patrick Bamford to Score @ 12/5 with Virgin Bet

Patrick Bamford had a torrid time with injury last campaign, something that affected Leeds United throughout the season.

Luckily for Leeds, Bamford started last week in their league opener against Wolves.

Bamford didn’t get on the scoresheet last weekend, but we’re backing Bamford to get on the scoresheet against this shaky Southampton defence.

Both Teams to Score @ 11/20 with Virgin Bet

Both teams struggled defensively last season, and they both conceded on the opening day of the season.

We’re expecting the same outcome in this game, with both teams likely to concede this weekend.

Where they lack defensively, on the attack both teams have quality. James Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Bamford and Brendan Aaronson will be a threat for their respective teams throughout.

We’re backing BTTS Yes.

Leeds United to Win @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet

It looked like Leeds would suffer from losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, but they got off to a great start against Wolves last weekend.

They appear to have spent wisely this summer, and we’re confident they’ll secure another win away at the Saints.

Southampton vs Leeds United Bet Builder @ 8.51/1 with Virgin Bet

Southampton vs Leeds United Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Southampton 13/10 Draw 12/5 Leeds United 21/10

Southampton vs Leeds United Team News

Romain Perraud may be back in contention for Southampton this weekend. There’s still speculation around the future of Che Adams, which means he’s a doubt for this game.

Joel Robles joined Leeds this week, he’ll play second fiddle to Illan Meslier throughout this season.

Southampton Predicted Line-up

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Aribo; S Armstrong, A Armstrong.

Leeds United Predicted Line-up

Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Southampton vs Leeds United Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream