Southampton vs Leeds United Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

Southampton suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat in their opening game. They’ll face a tough task again this weekend as they face Leeds United who beat Wolves in their opening game.
Southampton vs Leeds United Bet Builder Tips
- Patrick Bamford to Score @ 12/5 with Virgin Bet
- Both Teams to Score @ 11/20 with Virgin Bet
- Leeds United to Win @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet
Patrick Bamford to Score @ 12/5 with Virgin Bet
Patrick Bamford had a torrid time with injury last campaign, something that affected Leeds United throughout the season.
Luckily for Leeds, Bamford started last week in their league opener against Wolves.
Bamford didn’t get on the scoresheet last weekend, but we’re backing Bamford to get on the scoresheet against this shaky Southampton defence.
Both Teams to Score @ 11/20 with Virgin Bet
Both teams struggled defensively last season, and they both conceded on the opening day of the season.
We’re expecting the same outcome in this game, with both teams likely to concede this weekend.
Where they lack defensively, on the attack both teams have quality. James Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Bamford and Brendan Aaronson will be a threat for their respective teams throughout.
We’re backing BTTS Yes.
Leeds United to Win @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet
It looked like Leeds would suffer from losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, but they got off to a great start against Wolves last weekend.
They appear to have spent wisely this summer, and we’re confident they’ll secure another win away at the Saints.
Southampton vs Leeds United Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Southampton
|13/10
|Draw
|12/5
|Leeds United
|21/10
Southampton vs Leeds United Team News
Romain Perraud may be back in contention for Southampton this weekend. There’s still speculation around the future of Che Adams, which means he’s a doubt for this game.
Joel Robles joined Leeds this week, he’ll play second fiddle to Illan Meslier throughout this season.
Southampton Predicted Line-up
Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Aribo; S Armstrong, A Armstrong.
Leeds United Predicted Line-up
Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford
Southampton vs Leeds United Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
- Kick off is scheduled for 15:00.
