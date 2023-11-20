La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly identified former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner as a potential target ahead of the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid Could Use Reinforcements In Attack

Shortly after Karim Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia in July, Real Madrid added Joselu Mato to their ranks, signing the 32-year-old on a season-long loan from Espanyol. Joselu has scored a respectable five goals in 16 matches for the side from the Spanish capital, but he has also squandered quite a few good opportunities along the way.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has preferred the front two of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes this season, with Jude Bellingham acting as an auxiliary forward. However, with the No. 7 set to serve as much as two months on the sidelines after picking up an injury on international duty with Brazil, the need to bolster the attack has grown larger.

According to Sport, the club are now contemplating the idea of signing a center-forward in the January transfer window, with Werner emerging as a possible candidate. Los Blancos are reportedly in the market for a loan addition, while RB Leipzig are likely to push for a permanent switch. However, all parties could agree to a loan deal if offered terms are beneficial.

Werner Could Look For A Change Of Scenery In January

After scoring 23 goals and claiming 21 assists in 89 matches for Chelsea across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Werner returned to the Bundesliga for good, signing a four-year deal with RB Leipzig. In his first season back, the Germany international appeared in 40 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 times and providing six assists. It was not an astonishing return by any means, but his 13 goals involvements in the Bundesliga helped Leipzig to a third-placed finish.

Under Marco Rose, minutes have been difficult to come by for the 27-year-old striker this season. He has played just 370 minutes of soccer in 13 games in 2023-24, scoring just twice and providing an assist. Out of the eight Bundesliga matches he has played this season, Werner has only started twice.

By the looks of it, Rose does not seem to have Werner in his current plans. So, a switch, especially to a team of Real Madrid’s stature, could prove to be irresistible for the ex 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winner.