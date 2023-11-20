Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Looked Into 21-Year-Old Speedstear Before Signing Cole Palmer

Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea were scouting Manchester City’s jet-heeled winger Jeremy Doku before securing the services of English attacking midfielder Cole Palmer.

Romano Claims Chelsea Looked Into 3 Players Before Signing Cole Palmer

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said that the Blues looked into three attacking players in August. According to the Italian journalist, Pochettino’s side were keeping tabs on Nico Williams, Michael Olise, and Doku, who joined Manchester City from Stade Rennais for a €60 million fee ($65.63 million). Romano also commended the Chelsea board for keeping Palmer’s name under wraps for several weeks.

He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

The feeling at Chelsea is that Cole Palmer will probably be a top, top player in the future. They paid an important fee but not a crazy a fee and they believe that in that case, they got a fantastic player for a good price. And so credit to Chelsea because they were able to keep this name secret and private for almost three weeks.”

At the beginning of August, they were considering multiple options, including Doku, including Nico Williams, obviously [Michael] Olise, different kinds of players. They decided to go for Cole Palmer at the beginning of August. It was a very secret name, but they were perfect in the strategy and they got a great player, so credit to [the] Chelsea board.

Cole Palmer Has Been An Excellent Signing For Chelsea

The Blues paid Manchester City a handsome €47 million fee to get Palmer on September 1. The 21-year-old, who scored for City in the FA Community Shield as well as the UEFA Super Cup, has hit the ground running in west London. Playing nine games so far for the Pensioners, he has bagged four goals and claimed two assists.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, Palmer can also play as a central midfielder as well as a right winger. His versatility allows Pochettino to be more experimental with his formation without worrying about the loss of quality.

Palmer has signed a long-term deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit. The England international’s contract with the club expires in June 2030.

