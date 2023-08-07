Real Madrid Plot Move For Bayern Munich Starlet To Complete Midfield Revamp – Reports

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid could reportedly make an offer to sign Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala next summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have long been keeping tabs on Bayern Munich‘s golden boy Musiala. It has been claimed that Musiala could become the next addition to Madrid’s midfield, which has been going through a major revamp. The Whites are reportedly contemplating sending a carefully-curated offer next summer, one that would satisfy both the player and his current employers.

After replacing Casemiro with Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, Los Blancos have brought in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in this window. With the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga also in the squad, Real Madrid are decking up for life after Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Both veteran midfielders see their contracts expire in June 2024.

Real Madrid target Musiala is one of the most valuable players in the world

Considering how well Musiala has performed for the Bavarians, the German champions are unlikely to let him go that easily. Since breaking into the senior team in the 2019-20 season, Musiala has appeared in 125 games for Thomas Tuchel’s side, scoring 31 times and providing 23 assists.

The 20-year-old has also been mighty impressive in international colors, scoring once and providing three assists in 23 appearances for Germany. As per Transfermarkt, Musiala is the second-most valuable 20-year-old in the world, with his current market valuation standing at $120.80 million. With his $131.78 million valuation, Real Madrid newboy Jude Bellingham is the most valuable 20-year-old at present.

Musiala’s congratulatory message for Jude Bellingham

Musiala is yet to comment on his Real Madrid links, but he did not refrain from showing his happiness after Bellingham completed his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu last month. The Bayern ace, who has been Bellingham’s good friend since their time together in England’s youth team, told SportBild (via iMiaSanMia):

“I’m happy for Jude. This is a big step for him. Maybe La Liga is a bit more watched worldwide [than the Bundesliga], but top performances do not go unnoticed, whether in Birmingham, Dortmund, Munich or Madrid.”

Musiala on Bellingham to Real Madrid and popularity: "I'm happy for Jude. This is a big step for him. Maybe La Liga is a bit more watched worldwide, but top performances do not go unnoticed, whether in Birmingham, Dortmund, Munich or Madrid." pic.twitter.com/3LVksgBXXX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 13, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Florentino Perez and Co. manage to reunite the 20-year-olds in the Spanish capital next season.