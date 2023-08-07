Soccer

Real Madrid Plot Move For Bayern Munich Starlet To Complete Midfield Revamp – Reports

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid could reportedly make an offer to sign Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala next summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have long been keeping tabs on Bayern Munich‘s golden boy Musiala. It has been claimed that Musiala could become the next addition to Madrid’s midfield, which has been going through a major revamp. The Whites are reportedly contemplating sending a carefully-curated offer next summer, one that would satisfy both the player and his current employers.

After replacing Casemiro with Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, Los Blancos have brought in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in this window. With the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga also in the squad, Real Madrid are decking up for life after Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Both veteran midfielders see their contracts expire in June 2024.

Real Madrid target Musiala is one of the most valuable players in the world

Considering how well Musiala has performed for the Bavarians, the German champions are unlikely to let him go that easily. Since breaking into the senior team in the 2019-20 season, Musiala has appeared in 125 games for Thomas Tuchel’s side, scoring 31 times and providing 23 assists.

The 20-year-old has also been mighty impressive in international colors, scoring once and providing three assists in 23 appearances for Germany. As per Transfermarkt, Musiala is the second-most valuable 20-year-old in the world, with his current market valuation standing at $120.80 million. With his $131.78 million valuation, Real Madrid newboy Jude Bellingham is the most valuable 20-year-old at present.

Musiala’s congratulatory message for Jude Bellingham

Musiala is yet to comment on his Real Madrid links, but he did not refrain from showing his happiness after Bellingham completed his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu last month. The Bayern ace, who has been Bellingham’s good friend since their time together in England’s youth team, told SportBild (via iMiaSanMia):

“I’m happy for Jude. This is a big step for him. Maybe La Liga is a bit more watched worldwide [than the Bundesliga], but top performances do not go unnoticed, whether in Birmingham, Dortmund, Munich or Madrid.”

It will be interesting to see if Florentino Perez and Co. manage to reunite the 20-year-olds in the Spanish capital next season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Plot Move For Bayern Munich Starlet To Complete Midfield Revamp – Reports

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2min
Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes
Soccer
10 Most Expensive Manchester United Signings: New Signing Rasmus Hojlund Cracks Top 5
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Since their inception in 1878, Manchester United have had the privilege of signing some of the most highly-rated and accomplished players in soccer. Not only do the Premier League giants…

skysports erling haaland man city 6011752
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Could Win The 2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

England’s top soccer division, the Premier League, is widely hailed as the best league in the world. It offers nail-biting tactical battles, an abundance of drama, and sensational goals all…

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
Soccer
Inter Miami Star Benjamin Cremaschi In Awe Of “Amazing” Lionel Messi Following Leagues Cup Victory
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Arsenal Star Declan Rice In Action
Soccer
“They have obviously paid way too much” – Roy Keane Claims Arsenal Have Overspent On 24-Year-Old Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Lionel Messi Celebrating After Scoring For Inter Miami
Soccer
Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick As Inter Miami Secure Enthralling Shootout Win Over FC Dallas
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  7h
rsz gettyimages 1555189976 scaled 1
Soccer
Lionel Messi Boosts Ticket Prices By 1,820% In Opposing Stadium
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Arrow to top