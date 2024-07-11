Soccer

Real Madrid Fans Could Have To Wait For Up To Six Weeks To Receive Kylian Mbappe Shirts

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
After years of negotiations, Real Madrid have finally signed France superstar Kylian Mbappe. Understandably, every ardent Madridista wants to add Mbappe’s No. 9 jersey to their collection as soon as possible, leading to a massive queue on the Real Madrid online store.

As things stand, fans will have to wait up to six weeks to get their Mbappe merchandise, meaning some will not have their swanky new kit before Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta on August 14.

Real Madrid Fans Could Have To Wait For Over A Month For Kylian Mbappe Jersey

Record 15-time European champions Real Madrid announced Mbappe’s signing before the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) in Germany. However, with the 25-year-old solely focusing on helping France in EURO 2024, the club postponed the unveiling ceremony.

On Wednesday (July 10), a day after France lost 2-1 to Spain in the EURO semi-final, Real Madrid announced they will officially present the player at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on July 16. The club also confirmed Mbappe would don Karim Benzema’s No. 9 jersey and made his 2024-25 kit available for purchase through their retail and online stores.

Madridistas rushed to the online stores to get their hands on the kit, causing inventory depletion and backlogs. On Thursday, Madrid’s official online store said fans would have to wait for up to six weeks to get their Mbappe jersey.

The official statement from the online store read (via ESPN):

Due to the current high demand, items from this collection may have a delivery delay of up to 4-6 additional weeks, regardless of the shipping method selected. 

This delay will affect both orders exclusive to the Mbappé collection and those combining products from the Mbappé collection with other products from the online store.

Fans need to shell out a cool $215 to get an “authentic” Mbappe jersey — identical to what he will wear on Matchdays. The fan version, meanwhile, retails at $150.

Mbappe may not join Real Madrid’s pre-season right away, as he spent the majority of his summer representing France in EURO 2024. However, he is likely to play at least one pre-season match — either against Barcelona (July 31) or Chelsea (August 3) — before taking to the field in the UEFA Super Cup.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
