Soccer

“The first season, he surprised a lot” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Reveals What Kylian Mbappe’s Addition Means For Jude Bellingham

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jude Bellingham Joined Real Madrid Last Summer
Jude Bellingham Joined Real Madrid Last Summer

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated Kylian Mbappe’s addition will not affect last season’s standout performer Jude Bellingham. The manager believes Bellingham surprised everyone with his performances last season and has assured he will get to stretch his legs this term as well.

Kylian Mbappe Signing Might Force Carlo Ancelotti To Change Up His Winning Formation

After years of negotiation, Mbappe officially became a Real Madrid player earlier this summer. The 25-year-old, who is arguably the best player in the world, should be one of the first names on Ancelotti’s team sheet, but accommodating him will not be easy. Mbappe likes to operate in and around the left-inside channel, where Vinicius Jr. lingers. Given how brilliant Vinicius Jr. has been for Madrid, Ancelotti cannot risk tampering with his development plan.

The obvious choice is to deploy Mbappe down the No. 9 position and allow Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo to flank him. However, this spells trouble for Bellingham, who occupied the center-forward position time and again in the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid Boss Assures Jude Bellingham

Discussing how Mbappe’s integration will affect Bellingham, Ancelotti said (via BBC Sport):

Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes. The first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy.

The next season will not be different. He is going to be one of the best players that we have, supporting a lot the team with his quality.

Bellingham was in blistering form for Los Merengues in the 2023-24 season, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in 42 matches across competitions. His heroics helped Madrid to the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana.

Real Madrid are currently on their pre-season tour in the United States. Bellingham, who helped England to the final of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), has yet to join his teammates. He is enjoying an extra few days of rest due to his participation in EURO 2024.

Los Blancos have had a poor pre-season tournament so far. They have lost their first two matches — 1-0 to AC Milan & 2-1 to Barcelona — and must redeem themselves in the clash against Chelsea on Tuesday, August 6.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Joao Felix Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Premier League Club Is Interested In Ex-Barca Loanee Joao Felix

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 05 2024
Jude Bellingham Joined Real Madrid Last Summer
Soccer
“The first season, he surprised a lot” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Reveals What Kylian Mbappe’s Addition Means For Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 05 2024

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated Kylian Mbappe’s addition will not affect last season’s standout performer Jude Bellingham. The manager believes Bellingham surprised everyone with his performances last season…

Sven Botman Newcastle United
Soccer
5 Top Players Who May Miss The Start Of 2024-25 Premier League Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 05 2024

It is almost that time of the year again. The time when every team is free to dream of Premier League glory. When the slate is wiped clean and there…

Manchester United man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Goalkeepers In Premier League History: Manchester United Star Andre Onana Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 05 2024
England Ace Jack Grealish
Soccer
“I should have been in the [England] squad” – Man City Star Jack Grealish Said He Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ After Failing To Make EURO 2024 Squad
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 30 2024
Barcelona Academy Graduate Lamine Yamal Is A EURO Winner
Soccer
“He has a lot of race ahead of him” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Advises ‘Extraordinary’ Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal To Be ‘Calm’ During Ups & Downs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 30 2024
Calafiori Joins Arsenal
Soccer
Who Is New Arsenal Signing Riccardo Calafiori?
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 30 2024
Arrow to top