The Baltimore Ravens will begin the 2023 NFL season at home as they take on the Houston Texans, but two of Lamar Jackson’s premier targets are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Ravens Receivers Limited In Practice, Questionable For Sunday

The #Ravens have added WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the injury report with an ankle injury. He was limited today. pic.twitter.com/qQEweInSci — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2023

The signing of Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the bigger stories of the offseason. There were serious questions doubting Jackson’s future with the team, but it seemed that the acquisition of Beckham Jr. helped keep him around. The contract that he was given was hefty, as the Ravens signed him to a one year, $15 million contract with $3 million more in possible incentive bonuses.

But he is perhaps the most accomplished wide receiver that Jackson has ever had at his disposal, as one of his gripes with the franchise was their inability to provide him with elite weapons. There are high hopes for the duo this coming season, but Beckham Jr. may not be at full strength as the year begins.

On Thursday, Beckham Jr. was added to the injury report with what is being called an ankle issue, and was limited in practice. His status is unknown, but he is now listed as questionable for the game against the Texans.

Andrews Still Dealing With A Quad Issue

Ravens TE Mark Andrews on quad injury: “It’s one of those things that’s been a little tricky but I’m feeling better.” Any doubt that you’ll be playing Sunday? “For me, I’m taking it day by day. God willing, I’ll be out there.” pic.twitter.com/X9gy8dp3ab — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 7, 2023

He isn’t the only one. Tight end Mark Andrews has been far and away the top target for Jackson over the past few years, and his importance to the Ravens offense is unquestioned. He suffered a quad injury toward the end of August, and has missed six straight practices because of it. He, too, is listed as questionable for the game, putting the availability of both of Jackson’s top targets in jeopardy.

The other two wide receivers that the Ravens have listed as starters are Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. Bateman has dealt with his own injuries in the recent past, and Flowers is a rookie who will be making his NFL debut on Sunday.

Last season, Andrews was far and away the team’s leading receiver, racking up 847 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 games. Beckham Jr. missed the entirety of the 2022 season while rehabbing from injury.

