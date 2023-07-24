During the second quarter of the biggest game of his life, Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury. It was eventually revealed that he tore his ACL on a non-contact play while going out for a pass in Super Bowl LVI, and he missed the entirety of the 2022 NFL season while rehabbing his ailment.

Odell Beckham Jr. Almost Retired After ACL Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. says he contemplated retiring from the NFL after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl https://t.co/zSfaEDVS6x pic.twitter.com/TDuUEK0QQY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

But the injury had Beckham Jr. contemplating retirement, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Beckham had spent the first five years of his career becoming a star wide receiver for the New York Giants. He was considered one of the best in the league, before being jettisoned off to play for the Cleveland Browns. His numbers and production suffered as his age advanced, and he struggled with injuries in each of his last two seasons.

It looked like Beckham finally caught his break during the 2021 campaign when he was released mid-season before signing with the Super Bowl contending Los Angeles Rams. The team did in fact make it all the way to the championship game, where Odell Beckham Jr. won the elusive Super Bowl ring.

But he limped away with other issues. The ACL injury required surgery that will ultimately force him out of football for roughly 19-20 months when all is said and done.

Ravens Took A Chance On OBJ

Update: #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr says he’s playing this season like it will be his last, per @danpompei “I’m thinking like this is my last year.” pic.twitter.com/2Dw3nGl1bx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 24, 2023

Beckham Jr. has clawed his way back, and even found a team that took a gamble on him in free agency. The Baltimore Ravens had an interesting start to their off-season with successfully keeping Lamar Jackson in town, and their signing of Beckham Jr. may have been a tool to help lure the former MVP quarterback.

It almost never happened. According to a recent interview, Beckham Jr. contemplated retirement after suffering the injury, which was his second ACL ailment within a couple of years.

I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over. I didn’t want to get back up on the horse and do the same song and dance all over again.

The Ravens took a big chance by signing Odell Beckham Jr. They gave him a valuable contract that will pay out $15 million, but the commitment is for a single year, and the team will be free to move on if things don’t work out.

Beckham Jr. hasn’t had more than 1,100 yards receiving in a season since 2016.

