In 2022, WR Cooper Kupp only played in nine games for the LA Rams. He injured his ankle in Week 10 and missed the rest of the season. They finished 5-12 and Kupp needed surgery. Yesterday was LA’s second day of training camp and Kupp was starting to look like the former AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

The Rams had some of their best players dealing with injuries in 2022 and they never recovered. Cooper Kupp looks to be close to 100 percent and that’s something the team needs to be competitive. He’s 30 years old heading into the 2023 season and plans on having a productive season in LA.

How will Cooper Kupp play in 2023 coming off ankle surgery?

Cooper Kupp is looking 100% healthy as he runs routes to start training camp. Having him back at full strength is a huge boost for the Rams’ offense. #RamsHouse #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/aTF6B9PkYc — JOSE ALVARES (@Alvaresjose11) July 27, 2023



Last season, Cooper Kupp played in 9 games for the Rams. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns. After having surgery on his ankle in November of 2022, Kupp was set to miss 6-8 weeks. His recovery since then has been tremendous and the All-Pro WR is happy to be back on the field with his teammates. Yesterday’s practice was only his second time running full speed since doing what he called “competitive stuff”.

Cooper Kupp returns to full action in very Cooper Kupp fashion, including some serious grass stains on his jersey from a competitive Thursday practice. All the highlights and details, plus news, notes and observations: https://t.co/tEy1YQoXPu — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 28, 2023

He realized that it was going to take some time to adjust to get back to the speed of the game. Kupp hasn’t played since November, but said “It’ll come back fast”. The former third-round pick has been practicing at camp without any restrictions. That’s a great sign for the Rams’ offensive production in 2023.