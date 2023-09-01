NFL

Rams Injury Report: Cooper Kupp suffered a ‘setback’ with his hamstring injury, leaving his Week 1 status unknown

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
Cooper Kupp Rams pic

The 2021 NFL season is one the Cooper Kupp will never forget. He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). On top of that, he was a first-team All-Pro WR and won MVP of the Super Bowl. He truly dominated the NFL, but wasn’t able to replicate that success in 2022. 

On August 1, Kupp injured his hamstring in practice and the Rams had been playing it safe. Yesterday, head coach Sean McVay told the media that his star WR suffered a “setback” with his hamstring injury. McVay called Kupp “day-to-day”, but there’s a real chance that he is not available for Week 1 vs. the Seahawks.

After an All-Pro season in 2021, Cooper Kupp has had some tough injury luck


On Thursday, Sean McVay told the media about Cooper Kupp’s “setback” with his hamstring injury. He was then pressed about whether his star WR would be available for the 2023 season opener on September 10. McVay was noncommittal on just how serious of a setback it was for Kupp. Exactly a month ago to the day, Kupp injured his hamstring in a joint practice with the Broncos.

Head coach Sean McVay called it a ” little muscle strain.” In that context, it doesn’t sound so bad. However, teams will always downplay an injury at first. Exactly what McVay is doing in this situation. If Kupp is out for Week 1, the Rams’ WR depth is weak. Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, and Ben Skowronek are next up. They also have TE Tyler Higbee in the mix as a pass-catcher. Without Kupp, their offense is much less productive.


Last season, Copper Kupp played in nine games for the LA Rams. He missed the final eight games because of a high ankle sprain that required surgery. He finished the season with 75 catches for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns. Kupp was on pace to have another incredible season for the Rams if he didn’t have season-ending surgery. The Rams obviously want Kupp back as soon as possible, but they don’t want to risk another setback. Chances are that the one-time Pro Bowler is not available for Week 1.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST League insiders believe Joe Burrow’s contract extension with the Bengals will be signed before Week 1

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  20min
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Will Kansas City’s Chirs Jones play for the Chiefs in their season opener next Thursday vs. the Lions?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  60min

This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have been without All-Pro DT, Chris Jones. The 29-year-old did not show up to training camp and has missed the entire preseason. After one…

Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
NFL
Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Andy Newton  •  59min

As NFL fans gear-up for another season and the race to the Super Bowl in February, we look which of the 32 sides are yet to win the Vince Lombardi…

Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Cooper Kupp suffered a ‘setback’ with his hamstring injury, leaving his Week 1 status unknown
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21226324 168397130 lowres
NFL
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
If the rumors are true, Buccaneers’ Mike Evans is likely playing his final season with Tampa Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 19641745 168397130 lowres
NFL
Vikings Star WR Justin Jefferson Predicted To Have Most Receptions In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top