The 2021 NFL season is one the Cooper Kupp will never forget. He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). On top of that, he was a first-team All-Pro WR and won MVP of the Super Bowl. He truly dominated the NFL, but wasn’t able to replicate that success in 2022.

On August 1, Kupp injured his hamstring in practice and the Rams had been playing it safe. Yesterday, head coach Sean McVay told the media that his star WR suffered a “setback” with his hamstring injury. McVay called Kupp “day-to-day”, but there’s a real chance that he is not available for Week 1 vs. the Seahawks.

After an All-Pro season in 2021, Cooper Kupp has had some tough injury luck

Update: #Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered a “Setback” with his hamstring injury, per head coach Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/ldMxOjbRi5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 31, 2023



On Thursday, Sean McVay told the media about Cooper Kupp’s “setback” with his hamstring injury. He was then pressed about whether his star WR would be available for the 2023 season opener on September 10. McVay was noncommittal on just how serious of a setback it was for Kupp. Exactly a month ago to the day, Kupp injured his hamstring in a joint practice with the Broncos.

Head coach Sean McVay called it a ” little muscle strain.” In that context, it doesn’t sound so bad. However, teams will always downplay an injury at first. Exactly what McVay is doing in this situation. If Kupp is out for Week 1, the Rams’ WR depth is weak. Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, and Ben Skowronek are next up. They also have TE Tyler Higbee in the mix as a pass-catcher. Without Kupp, their offense is much less productive.

#Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered a setback in his recovery from his hamstring injury, per HC Sean McVay. They’re calling him ‘day-to-day’ for now. McVay said it’s a muscle strain. pic.twitter.com/0YOqzYzzJt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2023



Last season, Copper Kupp played in nine games for the LA Rams. He missed the final eight games because of a high ankle sprain that required surgery. He finished the season with 75 catches for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns. Kupp was on pace to have another incredible season for the Rams if he didn’t have season-ending surgery. The Rams obviously want Kupp back as soon as possible, but they don’t want to risk another setback. Chances are that the one-time Pro Bowler is not available for Week 1.