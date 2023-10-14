NFL

Raiders Rumors: Could Hunter Renfrow Be Traded Before The Deadline?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a 2-year contract extension during the summer of 2022, and they may be regretting that decision already. And for Renfrow, it could mean that his name is on the trade block ahead of the October 31st deadline.

Could The Raiders Be Looking To Trade Hunter Renfrow?

Renfrow was a solid target during his first two seasons in the NFL, averaging 625 yards each year and scoring a total of six touchdowns. But he truly had his breakout season in 2021. Catching passes from Derek Carr, Renfrow eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark and found the end zone 9 times that year, the same number as Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Mark Andrews. He was named to his first Pro Bowl, and the Raiders rewarded him for his uptick in production.

In order to keep Hunter Refrow around, the Raiders signed him to a 2-year extension, one that was worth nearly $32 million with $21 million in guarantees.

Things haven’t worked out very well since that one good season. Last year, Renfrow played in just 10 games, and wasn’t particularly productive when he was healthy and on the field. He finished the year averaging 33 yards per contest, a far cry from the 61 yards that he averaged in 2021.

Renfrow Has Struggled Since Signing His Contract

2023 hasn’t been much better, as the Raiders are barely even using him. His snap count is down from 61% in 2022 to 42% this season, and they aren’t looking his way very much when he is in the game. Las Vegas’ quarterbacks have thrown his way 9 times so far, and he has just 6 catches for 59 yards in 5 games played thus far.

Hunter Refrow’s is one of the names that is regularly popping up in trade rumors. He has clearly fallen out of favor with the Raiders, which may have something to do with the departure of Carr and the installation of new pass throwers. But he is still young enough at age 27 to have value for a wide receiver-hungry team, and Las Vegas is likely finding suitors as they work the phones.

The Raiders are set to take on the Patriots this weekend, and they are listed as 3-point favorites. Last season against New England, Renfrow caught 1 pass for 14 yards.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

