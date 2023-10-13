NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The New England Patriots take a trip out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Raiders vs Patriots Picks 

  • Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 (-110)
  • Jakobi Meyers first touchdown scorer (+1200)
Raiders vs Patriots Pick 1: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Considering the dire state of the New England Patriots offense heading into this one, I am for one quite surprised to see the line as short as -2.5 in favor of the hosts – coming off the back of a solid victory on Monday Night Football vs Green Bay.

The Patriots looked good and competitive in the opening two weeks against Philadelphia and Miami bar a few unforced mistakes, and grinded out a must-win game against the Jets in Week 3. It’s been nothing short of disastrous since.

The quarterback job in New England is one you’d struggle to see even the elite get a tune out of. Bill Belichick has built a completely unbalanced and below average team on the offensive side of the ball and we’ll happily take the Raiders spread here.

Raiders vs Patriots Pick 2: Jakobi Meyers first touchdown scorer (+1200 with BetOnline)

This one is personal for Jakobi Meyers. The former New England Patriot wanted to stay in Massachusetts as he entered free agency earlier this year, but the team opted to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster instead, who looks slow, sluggish and a complete waste of money.

Meyers was one of New England’s best offensive weapons and it’s hard to believe they let him go so easily. Since arriving in Vegas, he’s meant business – recording a team-high three receiving TDs, 11 yards per reception, 274 total yards in four games and 14 first downs.

He’s out to show Belichick why he should’ve stuck with him and at +1200 to score the first six points of the game just like he did against Denver on opening weekend and the Packers on Monday, this is a price we can’t ignore.

Raiders vs Patriots Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders: -145 | New England Patriots: +125
  • Point Spread: Raiders (-2.5) -110 | Patriots (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 41.5 –110 | Under 41.5 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Arrow to top