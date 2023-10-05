The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with injury issues to some of their key players on offense, and they are in danger of having the 2023 season slip away from them before we reach the middle of October.

Raiders Hoping For Good News On Garoppolo And Adams

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the final stages of concussion protocol. Meanwhile, WR Davante Adams (shoulder) won’t practice today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2023

The Raiders have lost three straight games since picking up a victory on opening weekend. That win came against the woeful Broncos, a game that was decided by just one point. They’ve lost to the Bills, Steelers, and Chargers since then, and are currently listed as 1-point underdogs for Sunday’s contest against the Packers.

That spread could jump by a point or so, depending on how the injury report plays out for Las Vegas heading into the weekend.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to miss last week’s game against the Chargers, as he was placed in concussion protocol the week prior. Garoppolo took several hits in the Raiders’ loss to the Steelers a couple of weeks back, and the team had to start 4th round rookie draft pick Aiden O’Connell in their Week 4 game.

O’Connell wasn’t terrible in his first showing, throwing for 238 yards and 1 interception. The offensive line didn’t do him many favors, as he was sacked 7 times on the day, 6 from Khalil Mack. But if they have any chance of getting their season back on track, and perhaps save the job of head coach Josh McDaniels, they’ll want to get Garoppolo cleared through the protocol as soon as possible. The quarterback is practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday.

McDaniels Could Be Gone After Another Loss Or Two

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, will practice Thursday ahead of “Monday Night Football”https://t.co/dsL7lSOhVm pic.twitter.com/65tEJSzxiP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 5, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams is dealing with his own ailment. He was removed during the first half of the game against the Chargers when he appeared to injure his shoulder, but he would return to action and catch 8 balls for 75 yards. But the shoulder is apparently still bothering him a bit, and Adams was held out of Thursday’s practice session.

The immediate future and direction of the Raiders franchise could take a turn soon. McDaniels has been on the hot seat all season, and another loss or two could force Mark Davis to make a coaching change. Amidst the team’s struggles to start the season, there have been trade rumors surrounding Adams, as he may be becoming unhappy with the current situation.

