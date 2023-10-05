NFL

Raiders Injury Report: Status Of Adams And Garoppolo Is Unknown

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 17006052250
rsz 17006052250

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with injury issues to some of their key players on offense, and they are in danger of having the 2023 season slip away from them before we reach the middle of October.

Raiders Hoping For Good News On Garoppolo And Adams

The Raiders have lost three straight games since picking up a victory on opening weekend. That win came against the woeful Broncos, a game that was decided by just one point. They’ve lost to the Bills, Steelers, and Chargers since then, and are currently listed as 1-point underdogs for Sunday’s contest against the Packers.

That spread could jump by a point or so, depending on how the injury report plays out for Las Vegas heading into the weekend.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to miss last week’s game against the Chargers, as he was placed in concussion protocol the week prior. Garoppolo took several hits in the Raiders’ loss to the Steelers a couple of weeks back, and the team had to start 4th round rookie draft pick Aiden O’Connell in their Week 4 game.

O’Connell wasn’t terrible in his first showing, throwing for 238 yards and 1 interception. The offensive line didn’t do him many favors, as he was sacked 7 times on the day, 6 from Khalil Mack. But if they have any chance of getting their season back on track, and perhaps save the job of head coach Josh McDaniels, they’ll want to get Garoppolo cleared through the protocol as soon as possible. The quarterback is practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday.

McDaniels Could Be Gone After Another Loss Or Two

Wide receiver Davante Adams is dealing with his own ailment. He was removed during the first half of the game against the Chargers when he appeared to injure his shoulder, but he would return to action and catch 8 balls for 75 yards. But the shoulder is apparently still bothering him a bit, and Adams was held out of Thursday’s practice session.

The immediate future and direction of the Raiders franchise could take a turn soon. McDaniels has been on the hot seat all season, and another loss or two could force Mark Davis to make a coaching change. Amidst the team’s struggles to start the season, there have been trade rumors surrounding Adams, as he may be becoming unhappy with the current situation.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 17006052250
NFL

LATEST Raiders Injury Report: Status Of Adams And Garoppolo Is Unknown

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6min
rsz matt eberflus
NFL
Chicago Bears Have Lost 14 Games In A Row, Eberflus Could Be Fired With One More Loss
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  37min

The Chicago Bears had heightened expectations entering the 2023 NFL season, but things haven’t exactly gone as planned. The team is off to an 0-4 start after an offseason of…

Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
NFL
How To Bet On Washington Commanders To Beat Chicago Bears In Washington
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

Learn how to bet on the Washington Commanders to beat the Chicago Bears in Washington tonight as the NFL week 5 action gets going at the FedExField Stadium. How To…

Tarik Cohen Bears pic
NFL
How To Bet On Chicago Bears To Beat Washington Commanders In Illinois
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
usatsi 19429095
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Says He’s 100%
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Mac Jones Pats pic
NFL
Patriots’ Mac Jones was criticized by Julian Edelman after a horrible performance vs. the Cowboys in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Jahan Dotson Commanders pic
NFL
Bears vs Commanders NFL Betting Offer: Everygame $500 Thursday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top