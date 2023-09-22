There has been some serious movement on the board regarding which NFL head coach will be fired first. We entered the 2023 season with Josh McDaniels and Ron Rivera at the top of the list, but through three weeks and some serious turmoil, we have a new leader in the clubhouse, and it is Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

NFL Odds: Bears Head Coach Is In Danger Of Losing Job

Rumor: 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲. Following the Bears blow-out loss to the Green Bay Packers, to kick-off the Jordan Love era. Bears Owner George McCaskey was seen at Halas Hall Monday morning for an “impromptu meeting” with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.… pic.twitter.com/BiNZGxHbyM — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 14, 2023

The Bears came into the season with elevated expectations. They seemed to have unlocked the potential of Justin Fields late during the 2022 campaign, and it was thought that we would see marked improvement from the quarterback in his third season. The team traded away the first overall pick in order to surround Fields with the necessary weapons and teammates in order to be successful, and there was an excitement and interest in what Chicago had in store for 2023.

It hasn’t gone well at all. It isn’t just that Chicago is 0-2, but how they’ve looked so far during the young season. They’ve been outscored by a total of 28 points, and Fields hasn’t shown much in the way of improvement. His completion percentage is where it was a year ago at 60.6%, and he has thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2) thus far.

Fields was asked about his struggles earlier this week, and his comments may have been enough to cause some line movement at the sports books.

He would have probably made his way to the top regardless, but Matt Eberflus took a shot from Fields in a press conference. When asked about the reason for his poor performance thus far, Fields stated that he is overthinking, which may be a product of the coaching.

Staley A Somewhat Distant Second On The Odds Board

Update: #Bears QB Justin Fields was asked for an explanation to why he’s been playing, “Robotic”, and he said. “Coaching” 😮 (via @danwiederer) https://t.co/5vhyfOlVmd pic.twitter.com/Ak3Soqnfax — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2023

As of Friday morning, Eberflus is the heavy favorite to be the first NFL coach fired during the 2023 season. He is currently sitting with a +150 designation, easily the shortest odds on the board.

Behind him and sitting at +400 is Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was thought to be on the hot seat when the season started. Los Angeles has performed below expectations as well, putting his job in serious jeopardy.

Rivera and McDaniels are still in the top-5, though their odds have increased some since the start of the year. Rivera is at +450 while McDaniels is at +550, and Kevin O’Connell rounds out the top-5 at +1200.

One interesting note; Jets head coach Robert Saleh now finds his name on the board, being ranked 6th most likely to be fired first.

