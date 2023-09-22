Betting

NFL Odds: Matt Eberflus Is New Favorite To Be First Coach Fired In 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz usatsi 21400909 3000x2000 1
rsz usatsi 21400909 3000x2000 1

There has been some serious movement on the board regarding which NFL head coach will be fired first. We entered the 2023 season with Josh McDaniels and Ron Rivera at the top of the list, but through three weeks and some serious turmoil, we have a new leader in the clubhouse, and it is Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

NFL Odds: Bears Head Coach Is In Danger Of Losing Job

The Bears came into the season with elevated expectations. They seemed to have unlocked the potential of Justin Fields late during the 2022 campaign, and it was thought that we would see marked improvement from the quarterback in his third season. The team traded away the first overall pick in order to surround Fields with the necessary weapons and teammates in order to be successful, and there was an excitement and interest in what Chicago had in store for 2023.

It hasn’t gone well at all. It isn’t just that Chicago is 0-2, but how they’ve looked so far during the young season. They’ve been outscored by a total of 28 points, and Fields hasn’t shown much in the way of improvement. His completion percentage is where it was a year ago at 60.6%, and he has thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2) thus far.

Bet on Eberflus First Coach Fired (+150) at BetOnline

Fields was asked about his struggles earlier this week, and his comments may have been enough to cause some line movement at the sports books.

He would have probably made his way to the top regardless, but Matt Eberflus took a shot from Fields in a press conference. When asked about the reason for his poor performance thus far, Fields stated that he is overthinking, which may be a product of the coaching.

Staley A Somewhat Distant Second On The Odds Board

As of Friday morning, Eberflus is the heavy favorite to be the first NFL coach fired during the 2023 season. He is currently sitting with a +150 designation, easily the shortest odds on the board.

Behind him and sitting at +400 is Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was thought to be on the hot seat when the season started. Los Angeles has performed below expectations as well, putting his job in serious jeopardy.

Rivera and McDaniels are still in the top-5, though their odds have increased some since the start of the year. Rivera is at +450 while McDaniels is at +550, and Kevin O’Connell rounds out the top-5 at +1200.

One interesting note; Jets head coach Robert Saleh now finds his name on the board, being ranked 6th most likely to be fired first.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Giants Vs. 49ers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 21 2023
George Pickens Steelers pic 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Three prop bets for Monday’s Browns vs. Steelers game via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2023

In Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers were only able to score seven points vs. the 49ers. Kenny Pickett had one passing touchdown and two interceptions. As a team, the Steelers…

dims.apnews
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Are Still Super Bowl Favorites After Week 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 18 2023

The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February, and they solidified their position with a win…

rsz who will have a bigger year in 2023 jaylen waddle or tyreek hill1
Betting
NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Dolphins vs. Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 17 2023
rsz zgefnyycwftmxy93tiuy
Betting
Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds: Ravens Are Now The Favorites To Trade For RB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 15 2023
rsz zach wilson charlotte 081223 794689c6ebdd425ebe428b337354219a
Betting
NFL Odds: 3 Zach Wilson Prop Bets For Sunday’s Game Found At BetOnline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 15 2023
rsz josh allen
Betting
Josh Allen Is The Favorite To Lead The NFL In Interceptions In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 14 2023
Arrow to top