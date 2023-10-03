Things haven’t gone well for the Las Vegas Raiders so far in the 2023 NFL season. They entered the season with low expectations, and were projected to finish near the bottom of the standings in both the division and the conference. But things are somehow even worse than expected, and the frustration from the veterans is starting to boil over.

Raiders Players Are Tired Of Losing, Speak Out About Struggles

Since defeating the hapless Denver Broncos by one point in Week 1, the Raiders have lost three straight. They’ve been outscored 85-45 in that span, dropping their most recent game to the division rival Chargers to push their record to 1-3.

Veteran players are becoming increasingly frustrated, including two of the most important pieces on the roster. Running back Josh Jacobs vented after the loss to Los Angeles, calling out the team’s level of discipline:

“It’s undisciplined football, and this league is too competitive. It’s too competitive and it’s too many guys that’s good out there to not do the little things right every play. Until we figure that out, this is going to be what it is. It’s frustrating, man. And I mean, I feel like every day I go in there and work my ass off. So, eventually something’s got to give.”

Through four games, Jacobs has 166 yards rushing and 1 touchdown.

Raiders Will Take On Packers On Monday Night Football

Wide receiver Davante Adams is upset as well. Just last week, he was quoted as saying, “I don’t got time to wait around.” After his 8 catch, 75 yard performance against the Chargers on Sunday, he said the following:

“I mean, it’s both sides of the ball. I just feel like we’re not maximizing it, and everybody can definitely tap into another gear and we just got to do that before it gets to a point where it’s a must-win every game. It’s about everybody doing their part.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels has been thought to have been on the hot seat since the start of the season, and he certainly remains there after 4 weeks. On the odds board for which NFL coach will be fired first in 2023, McDaniels is the second listed. He comes in with a designation of +600, but is a dark horse to the heavy favorite Matt Eberflus, who could be ousted as the Chicago Bears head coach any day now.

The Raiders will take on the Packers on Monday Night Football this week. Green Bay is currently listed as a 2-point favorite.

