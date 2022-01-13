Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has recommended bets/trades at Catterick's jumps meeting and Chelmsford's all-weather evening card on Thursday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday January 13th

CATTERICK 1.40

TUMBLING DICE improved for the application of first-time cheekpieces when scoring over course and distance last time and can go in again. Since the beginning of 2010, Catterick chase winners have an incredible strike-rate when bidding to follow up in another chase at the same venue, landing 15 of their 36 starts (42%) for a profit of £18.79 to a £1 level stake at SP. Sue Smith’s seven-year-old is 9-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting and his spread is set at 19-22 in the 50-25-10 market.

CHELMSFORD 5.00

ROSEQUIANO was 125-1 for her debut at Chelmsford in November but hinted at ability from the worst of the draw after a very slow start to finish seventh. She was still very green on her second outing at Kempton last month, ducking left on leaving the stalls before recovering into a 28-1 fifth of 12, going down by four lengths. She was a good draw in stall 3 tonight and her trainer does well in auction maiden races. She can be backed each-way at 10-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

