Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to uncover value bets and shares his findings below.

Andrew has three recommended bets at Wincanton, Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday January 26th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

WINCANTON 2.20

DANNY KIRWAN (system – Paul Nicholls, first-time cheekpieces)

With Jay Bee Why, forecast to start at odds of 4-5, unconvincing in the jumping department the bet in this 2m4f novices’ chase has to be the Paul Nicholls-trained DANNY KIRWAN. The son of Scorpion was only fourth at Kempton last time bit helped force a strong gallop in a race set up for the closers. The cheekpieces go on for the first time and, since the beginning of 2010, his trainer has a 27 from 116 record with first-time cheekpieces on horses who finished fourth or worse last time out for a profit of £37.51.

LINGFIELD 3.30

DARWELL LION (system – older colts in handicaps on the all-weather)

Colts aged four and upwards have a solid recent record in all-weather handicaps, landing 138 of their 777 starts since the beginning of 2018 for a profit of £81.62. DARWELL LION is the latest qualifier.

KEMPTON 5.30

PISELLI MOLLI (system – Dragon Pulse, Kempton all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Dragon Pulse are 20 from 126 on Kempton’s all-weather for a profit of £68.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. PISELLI MOLLI has only had one previous run here, finishing second by half a length at 14-1. She disappointed on Southwell’s Tapeta last time but the return to this venue offers hope and her yard is in good form.

