Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew’s stats and systems have been finding regular winners for SportsLens users, often at big prices, and he shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew concentrates on the evening all-weather card at Kempton on Wednesday February 9th where he has three selections. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

KEMPTON 5.30

EXCELING (system – low-drawn Kempton handicap winners next time out)

The usual bias towards low-drawn runners has gone missing at Kempton recently and those who win handicaps from stalls 1, 2 or 3 often make good bets to follow up. Since the beginning of October (2021) had we bet the low-drawn Kempton winners (5f-1m4f) next time out we’d have won ten of our 29 bets and made a profit of £20.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. EXCELING scraped home from stall 1 over 6f here last time and the runner-up gave the form a boost when going close at Southwell next time. The step back up to 7f shouldn’t inconvenience her and she’s nicely drawn in stall 6.

KEMPTON 6.00

MOONIS (system – sire Muhaarar, 3yo debutants)

Progeny of the sire Muhaarar often go well when making their racecourse debuts as three-year-olds, especially on the all-weather. Three of the 19 qualifiers have won for a profit of £67.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Plenty of others have run well in defeat and it could be worth taking a chance on Roger Varian’s MOONIS.

KEMPTON 7.00

KHATWAH (system – low-drawn Kempton handicap winners next time out)

KHATWAH is a qualifier on the same system as Exceling (see 5.30 preview), having won from stall 2 over course and distance last time. She has another low draw to contend with but still looks to have plenty in hand of the handicapper and can follow up.

