Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has unearthed some interesting angles for Wednesday’s racing and shares his thoughts below.

Andrew heads to Dundalk, Exeter and Kempton for his four selections on Wednesday February 2nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

DUNDALK 1.30

TAWAAZON (system – switchers from the Owen Burrows yard)

Horses who switch from Owen Burrows to another yard often run well at the first time of asking for new connections, winning ten of their 61 starts for a profit of £44.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. Several have also gone close at big prices – Asadjumeirah was beaten by a nose at 28-1 on his debut for Antony Brittain at Newcastle on January 2nd this year and the latest qualifier, Monaajez, was placed at 80-1 at Kempton. Denis Hogan’s overall record at the first time of asking with new recruits suggests caution where TAWAAZON is concerned but I still want a small interest at double-figure odds.

EXETER 3.10

CREDO (system – Anthony Honeyball handicappers, first run after a wind operation)

Anthony Honeyball runners return a small profit (+£1.82) on their first start back after wind surgery and the handicappers are five from 23 for a profit of £11.25. CREDO was a big eyecatcher at Leicester in November, finishing third after making the running on the slowest part of the track, and the wind operation suggests an obvious excuse for his subsequent odds-on flop.

KEMPTON 4.55

STRATEGIC FORTUNE (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

STRATEGIC FORTUNE had the worst of the draw in stall 1 of 9 and took the inside route when only fifth at Southwell last time. That run is easy to forgive and, since the Tapeta was introduced, had we bet all horses drawn 1, 2 or 3 in round-course Southwell handicaps of 8+ runners on their next start we’d have turned a small profit of £5.73 to £1 level stakes at SP thanks to 15 winners from 95 runners. Strategic Power handles Polytrack and can reward each-way support.

KEMPTON 7.00

HACKBRIDGE (system Archipenko, turf to all-weather switch, fresh)

Progeny of the sire Archipenko fare better on the all-weather than they do on turf and had we simply bet them when they switched from grass to synthetics we’d have made a tiny profit (+£1.42). That increases to £69.50 for those returning from a break of more than four weeks and HACKBRIDGE, a winner over jumps at Plumpton in October when we last saw him, might be able to translate that improvement back to the all-weather. His three all-weather wins have come at Lingfield but he’s effective here and is only 1lb higher than when second by a neck in a 1m4f Lingfield handicap on his latest Polytrack outing.

