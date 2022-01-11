Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting angles for Tuesday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew found winners QUICKWAVE (10-1) and BARE NECESSITY (11-2) from his three picks on Monday and he has three more on Tuesday January 11th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

DONCASTER 12.05

DEFINITE WISDOM (system – Rose Dobbin Doncaster handicap runners, headgear)

Rose Dobbin does well in handicaps at Doncaster, especially with runners wearing headgear. Five of the 18 qualifiers have won for a profit of £8.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Four of the five hurdlers finished in the frame (with one winning) and a small each-way interest on 20-1 shot DEFINITE WISDOM could be warranted in this three-mile contest for conditional and amateur riders. He was only fifth at Kelso last time but that was his first run back over hurdles after a spell of chasing and it might have been needed.

EXETER 3.35

GOSUATRI (system – owner J P McManus in low-grade British handicaps)

Leading owner J P McManus, better known for success at the Cheltenham festival, also gets plenty of winners in low-grade jumps handicaps in Britain. Simply backing all the runners to carry his green and gold colours in Class 5 handicaps would have found 102 winners from 467 qualifiers (21.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £104.02 to a £1 level stake at SP. GOSUATRI didn’t show much on his chase debut at Bangor last time but the return to hurdles and addition of a tongue-tie could bring about improvement.

SOUTHWELL 4.50

NATALEENA (system – Newcastle to Southwell switch, ridden patiently last time)

Since Southwell swapped Fibresand for Tapeta the track has ridden remarkably similar to the Tapeta track at Newcastle, i.e. favouring horses who come from off the pace and challenge well away from the inside rail. Simply backing any horse who ran at Newcastle last time out who was described as ‘held up’ or ‘midfield’ would have found seven winners from 53 runners and made a profit of £26.00 to the usual £1 stake. This is a small sample size but plenty more finished place, often at big prices, and an each-way interest on Ben Haslam’s NATALEENA could pay dividends. He was a very modest sixth of seven under patient tactics in a two-mile handicap at Newcastle last time, but they crawled that day and the pace held up. He’s gone well at this time of year previously, scoring at Newcastle in the corresponding week in 2020, and the likely stronger gallop could see him dragged into the frame today. KITTEN’S DREAM also qualifies on the same angle in this race.

