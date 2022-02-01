Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew’s stats-based method finds plenty of winners and he shares his thoughts for Tuesday’s racing below.

Andrew went close with COPPER NATION (half-length second at 15-2) on Monday and has four bets at Ffos Las, Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Tuesday February 1st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

FFOS LAS 1.50

DR DES (system – Sean Bowen, Ffos Las jumps handicaps)

Sean Bowen has a fine record in jumps handicaps at Ffos Las, scoring with 42 of his 188 rides (23.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £8.09 to a £1 level stake at SP. Backing only those who had raced within the past eight weeks would have boosted the profit to £35.51. DR DES, the first of his three mounts today, appreciated softer conditions when runner-up at Uttoxeter on New Year’s Eve and can go one better here.

NEWCASTLE 4.00

HALF TRACK (system – handicap hurdles 3m+, won last time out in fast time)

Since the beginning of 2011, backing last time out winners who were now contesting a handicap hurdles over three miles or further, who’d clocked a good time for their win (a Proform figure of 67 or more), followed up 112 times from 412 bets (27.1%) for a profit of £91.17 to a £1 level stake at SP. HALF TRACK clocked a good figure when scoring in novice hurdle company at Ayr and can follow up on his handicap debut.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.50

PINK JAZZ (system – blinkers)

PINK JAZZ was only sixth over the extended mile here last time but he wore just a tongue-tie that day and it’s interesting to see the blinkers go back on here. His record in blinkers reads 11819 (3-5) for a profit of £13.50 and he’s worth chancing to bounce back.

WOLVERHAMPTON 7.20

BARE GRILS (system – Kodi Bear at Wolverhampton)

Lincoln Dream’s success at Wolverhampton last night made it 13 wins from 53 runners at this venue for progeny of the sire Kodi Bear and backing them blind would have returned a profit of more than £72 to a £1 level stake at SP. BARE GRILS contributed three of those course wins and can add a fourth.

