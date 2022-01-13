Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some more statistical gems for Thursday’s racing.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew was out of luck with his picks on Wednesday (Capricia fell late when clear) but found winners at 10-1 and 11-2 earlier this week and has four selections for Thursday January 13th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

BANGOR-ON-DEE 3.30

HART OF STEEL (system – Donald McCain, handicap hurdles at Bangor)

Since the beginning of 2011, Donald McCain has a record of 48 winners from 237 runners (20.25% strike-rate) in handicap hurdles at Bangor, one of his local tracks. HART OF STEEL is only 1lb higher than when scoring at Carlisle in October and holds solid claims in a weak contest.

Back HART OF STEEL at SBK

NEWCASTLE 3.50

DAIRERIN (system – Michael Bell, gelded since last run, handicaps only)

Since the start of 2010, Michael Bell is 25 from 113 with his newly gelded runners in handicaps for a profit of £73.50 to the usual £1 stake. On breeding, DAIRERIN should have no problem with the switch from turf to Tapeta and the step up to 7f could suit on his handicap debut. Jamie Spencer takes the ride.

CHELMSFORD 4.30

CINZENTO (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

Horses drawn 1, 2 and 3 have struggled in handicaps of 8 or more runners on the round course (6f+) at Southwell since the Tapeta was introduced but those same horses often makes good bets next time. They’ve won eight of their 45 starts for a profit of £19.15 and CINZENTO, who was switched to challenge on the inside rail from stall 3 of 9 (non-runner adjusted) when fifth in a 1m6f handicap at Southwell last time can be expected to do better here.

NEWCASTLE 4.50

MAWKEB (system – sire Kitten’s Joy in Newcastle AW handicaps)

Progeny of the sire Kitten’s Joy have an eight from 32 record in handicaps on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface for a profit of £6.15 to a £1 level stake at SP. MAWKEB was just touched off here on his recent debut for Mick Appleby and it’s rare for horses that leave the stable of Owen Burrows not to win sooner rather than later for new connections. He kept on strongly over 7f last time and the step up to 1m will help.

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.