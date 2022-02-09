Leading horse racing tipster Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has several interesting stats and systems for Thursday’s racing and shares his thoughts below.

The action hots up on Thursday (February 10th) and Andrew has five selections over jumps at Doncaster, Ffos Las and Huntingdon. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

476 Codes claimed Get Up To £20 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Deposit £20 using Debit Card or Trustly. Up to your first £20 of losses will be refunded as CASH within 24 hours of your qualifying bet having been settled. T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms Once the bonus is credited to your account, losses will be refunded up to the bonus amount. You must deposit at least the qualifying deposit of £20 (or currency equivalent) in a single amount with your first deposit to be eligible for the rebate. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. The promotion is open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly only. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, and shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by users who sign up after 5pm BST September 30th 2021 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

FFOS LAS 1.17

BOLEY BAY (system – Rebecca Curtis, first-time tongue-tie)

BOLEY BAY ran with credit here at Ffos Las on his Rules debut back in November, finishing a 28-1 fourth of 12. He was beaten a long way at Ludlow next time but probably didn’t appreciate that sharp right-handed track and could sneak into the frame here in a first-time tongue-tie. Since the beginning of 2013, his trainer is 15 from 52 when using this headgear for a profit of £51.95 to a £1 level stake at SP.

DONCASTER 1.35

FAE THE PORT (system – Lucy Wadham, February runners)

In the past 20 years, Lucy Wadham has a 51 from 304 record with her runners in February (prior to yesterday’s racing when she had two runners at Fakenham) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £54.18 to a £1 level stake at SP. FAE THE PORT had some useful form on the all-weather for Karl Burke and could prove up to making a winning hurdles debut.

FFOS LAS 2.27

SOLDIER OF DESTINY (system – Jamie Snowden, young handicap chasers)

Jamie Snowden has a fine record with his young handicap chasers and had we only backed those aged six or younger, who’d had one or fewer previous goes in a handicap chase, we’d have won 20 of our 77 bets and made a profit of £39.66 to a £1 level stake at SP. SOLDIER OF DESTINY finished a respectable 11-length fifth to Red Rookie (now rated 138) in a novices’ chase at Hereford just after New Year and looks a likely improver now going handicapping after a wind operation. At the time of writing he was priced up as the 11-1 outsider of the seven runners.

DONCASTER 3.50

TERRESITA (system – Lucy Wadham, February)

TERRESITA is a qualifier on the same angle as Fae The Port (see 1.35) and was desperately unlucky not to win at Ludlow last time, going down by a head in second after making a hash of the last flight. She’s won two of her other three starts and can continue her progression by landing this handicap hurdle under Brian Hughes.

HUNTINGDON 4.45

MISTRAL NELL (system – Lucy Wadham, second run in a bumper)

At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, I’m siding with another Lucy Wadham runner in this bumper. MISTRAL NELL impressed at Fakenham when making a successful debut last month and her trainer has a solid record with bumper runners having their second career start. Since 2010, nine of the qualifiers have won for a profit of £51.00.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related