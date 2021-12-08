Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has uncovered several new stats and systems-based bets for Thursday’s action.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew turns his attention to the meetings at Newcastle, Taunton and Chelmsford for his four selections on Thursday December 9th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

NEWCASTLE 1.10

BENITO (system – Tom Lacey, second run in a handicap hurdle)

The Tom Lacey-trained BENITO didn’t show a huge amount on his handicap debut when 25-1 at Uttoxeter last time, beating only a couple home off a mark of 92. He’s been dropped 5lb since and it’s interesting to note that his trainer is 14 from 67 with his horses having their second go in a handicap hurdle, for a profit of £32.10 to a £1 level stake at SP. Of the beaten horses, 31 of the 53 finished second, third or fourth and he might be worth a very small each-way interest at big odds..

Back BENITO at SBK

TAUNTON 2.40

MR PUMBLECHOOK (system – Midnight Legend hurdlers, second run after a wind operation)

MR PUMBLECHOOK returned from wind surgery and a ten-month absence to finished a solid second at Fontwell in October of last year and he might be able to go one better here, despite reappearing on the back of another long layoff. Midnight Legend hurdlers have a ten from 48 record on their second start back following a wind operation and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £28.48 to a £1 level stake at SP. In handicap hurdles only their record is seven from 30 for a profit of £37.00.

Bet on MR PUMBLECHOOK at SBK

CHELMSFORD 5.00

ALMAAN (systems – Henry Spiller stable switchers on the AW and sire Speightstown at Chelmsford

Progeny of the sire Speightstown are profitable to follow at Chelmsford, especially over the shorter trips. Had we backed the qualifiers over 5f-7f only we’d have won 14 of our 57 bets and made a profit of £40.75 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners was only 6.77). ALMAAN qualifies in this 7f handicap and he’s also having his first run for Henry Spiller, whose ‘switchers’ on the all-weather have won six of their 27 start for a profit of £23.50. Almaan makes his course and stable debut after leaving Sir Michael Stoute’s care and is well drawn in stall 3.

CHELMSFORD 7.30

THE GAME IS ON (system – Simon Dow December runners)

This simple system – backing all of Simon Dow’s runners in the month of December – threw up a winner in the shape of Arctician earlier this week and the yard had a 28-1 shot run well in fourth at Kempton last night. THE GAME IS ON was well held on turf last time but his latest win came in amateur riders’ company off an 11lb higher mark and he may be able to outrun his odds now back in the same company.

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These includes virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.