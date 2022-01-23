Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight potentially value bets and shares his thoughts for Sunday’s racing below.

Andrew, unlucky with 25-1 shot THE LAST DAY (fell at the last when leading) on Saturday, has two picks on Sunday January 23rd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

LINGFIELD 1.20

FAMEAFTERTHEGLORY (system – Gavin Cromwell runners in Britain)

Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell does well when he ships one to Britain, scoring with 49 of the 229 qualifiers (21.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £73.87 to a £1 level stake at SP. The consistent FAMEAFTERTHEGLORY, whose record (including his point-to-point form) reads 122122 (2-6), brings a good level of form to the table and can land this novices’ hurdle. Cromwell also saddles DARVER STAR in the 2.25 race.

WARWICK 3.25

FRISCO BAY (system – Warwick handicap chases, top 3 in Warwick handicap last time)

The value of course form should not be underestimated at Warwick and those running in handicap chase company here, who had finished first, second or third in another Warwick handicap last time out, have a 22 from 62 record (35.5%) for a profit of £40.50 to the usual £1 stake. FRISCO BAY, beaten by half a length over a slightly shorter trip here last time, has drifted to a backable price (around 11-4 at the time of writing).

