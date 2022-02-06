Leading horse racing tipster Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew stats-based approach to betting finds plenty of winners and he shares his thoughts for Sunday’s racing below.

Andrew, who found winners KILTEALY BRIGS and the well-backed SPYCATCHER on Saturday, has two selections on Sunday February 6th.

KEMPTON 2.15

DEWEY ROAD (system – older colts on the all-weather)

Colts aged four and upwards have a solid all-weather record in Britain and Ireland, winning 139 of their 785 starts since the beginning of 2018 (17.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £76.49 to a £1 level stake at SP. Backing them at the best price the night before would have increased that profit to more than £200. DEWEY ROAD has gradually been running into form this winter since returning from wind surgery and didn’t’ stay the 7f trip when a 17-2 third of 12 here last time. He was poorly drawn in stall 1 when fifth at Lingfield on his penultimate start and the Richard Hannon yard is in great form.

KEMPTON 4.30

DINGLE (system – Richard Hannon, second run since gelded)

Richard Hannon has a good record with his runners on their second start after being gelded, scoring with 20 off the 79 qualifiers since the beginning of 2018 for a profit of £61.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. DINGLE did well to hold on at Lingfield last time after hitting the front soon enough and drifting to the inside of the track where the surface is slower. He can follow up.

