Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has more statistical gems for Sunday's racing.

Andrew followed Friday night's 5-1 Dundalk winner BUSINESS with ADRIMEL (won 7-2) on Saturday and he has two more selections on Sunday December 19th.

KEMPTON 12.00

BARE NECESSITY (system – Clive Cox with progeny of Kodi Bear)

Clive Cox used to trainer Kodi Bear and he has also done well with the sire’s progeny, scoring with five of the 25 qualifiers for a profit of £14.95 to a £1 level stake at SP. The five debutants produced two winners (14-1 and 12-1) and a pair of third places (11-2 and 9-2), suggesting that BARE NECESSITY might be up to winning on his racecourse bow.

FAKENHAM 1.50

JONY MAX (system – Christian Williams handicappers, long travellers)

Trainer Christian Williams does well with handicappers travelling a long distance to the races – defined as more than 250 miles. Since the beginning of 2019, he’s 23 from 77 in these circumstances (30% strike-rate) for a profit of £17.90 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three of his last six Fakenham runners have won (7-1, 5-1 and 2-1) and he has two qualifiers in this 3m5f handicap chase – Uno Mas and JONY MAX, with preference for the last-named who won at Wincanton last time despite jumping out to his left on the right-handed track. He switches to a left-handed venue today and there could be further improvement to come.

