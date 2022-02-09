Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has been in good form so far this week and heads to Ludlow for two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday February 9th

LUDLOW 1.00

ANGELS LANDING tends to jump out to her right and will be happier back at this right-handed venue after last month’s modest third at Doncaster where she started as the 9-4 favourite. Her record this way around, Flat and jumps combined, reads 1322 (1-4) and the first-time tongue-tie could bring about improvement. Her prominent style will be an asset and she looks a buy in the 50-25-10 race market with Spreadex.

Recommendation: Back ANGELS LANDING

LUDLOW 2.30

GORTROE JOE arrives here on the back of a Kempton win but he looked flattered that day, as the pace collapsed and he arrived late under a patient ride to pick up the pieces. His record following a win reads 2PPF3 (0-5) and he looks a sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Four of the five previous winners of this race came from the youngest age group represented with seven-year-old Buywise, who beat a six-year-old into second place, the exception in 2014. He was incredibly well handicapped off 120 that day and was rated as high as 152 the following year. There are two six-year-olds on show today and fixed odds punters might wish to side with both of CREALION and ISOLATE.

Recommendation: Oppose GORTROE JOE

