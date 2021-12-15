Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed SUPERIOR FORCE (last of four) at Newcastle on Tuesday and has two bets/trades for Wednesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday December 15th:

LINGFIELD 12.40

The inside rail still looks to be the slowest part of the track at Lingfield at present and low-drawn prominent racers could again prove vulnerable. Since the beginning of this year, had we bet all those drawn in stalls 1, 2 or 3, in races over 5f-1m that featured eight or more runners, who were described as having led or raced prominently on their latest outing, we’d have won only 22 of our 262 bets (8.4% strike-rate) and made a loss of £106.37 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners was almost 31). SOUND ANGELA (stall 2 of 12) is trading at around the 10-11 mark for the 1m restricted novice race (12.40) on the strength of her last-time-out 7f Kempton win where she sat close to the early pace. I also want to be against Mark Johnston’s SPY, the likeliest front-runner, and there’s a good chance this could be set up for a stalker who comes with a winning run out wide. DYNAMIC TALENT is the obvious each-way alternative (14-1 at the time of writing in the Spreadex fixed odds betting). He did well to finish fifth a 50-1 fifth of 15 from a poor wide draw at Chelmsford last time where he fared best of those to come from off the pace.

Watch the Lingfield action unfold using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

. Recommendation: Back DYNAMIC TALENT in Lingfield 12.40

LINGFIELD 2.25

PABLO DEL PUEBLO bolted up on his handicap debut over trip and track last time, despite starting at 40-1, swerving right at the start and racing keenly. He’s gone up 10lb for that success but he clocked a good time figure and there should be plenty more to come. His stall 9 draw and patient tactics should ensure that he stays out of the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail and I’m surprised that he’s a big as 9-2, the price at the time of writing in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis