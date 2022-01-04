Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Lingfield’s all-weather card (first race 12.30) for his sole recommened bet/trade on Tuesday January 4th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday January 4th

LINGFIELD SP FAVOURITES

Staying well away from the inside rail was the key to success at Lingfield yesterday, making life difficult for frontrunners who usually migrate to the inside rail. Buying ‘DOUBLE DRAW’ with Spreadex would seem an obvious way to profit from this bias but hold-up horses drawn low can still win if switched wide to challenge and that’s a situation that might occur in the opener at 12.30 with course expert CAPPANANTY CON (stall 1 of 10). He tends to be switched off in the rear, like when an 18-1 fourth of ten over course and distance last time. I backed him each-way that day as I thought his stall 10 draw would be advantageous but Rhys Clutterbuck switched him to the inside to challenge, which may have cost him third place. He was fourth in this race last year from the same stall 1 draw and should again be thereabouts. He currently heads the market and siding with SP FAVOURITES could be the better bet. Of the ten meetings held here since November 1st, seven have featured at least three winning favourites or joint favourites, including a six-timer and three five-timers for the jollies. At the time of writing Spreadex set the market at 70-74 and that’s worth a small buy. Fixed odds punters might prefer to back FAVOURITES PERFORMANCE ‘over 80’ which is priced at 6-4.

Watch the action from Lingfield unfold by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis