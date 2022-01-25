Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed COLLABORATING (5th, 4-1) on Monday and has two recommended bets/trades for Tuesday's racing action.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday January 25th

LINGFIELD 3.30 ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’

I’ve thought long and hard about the best way to side with the two horses I like in this race – NUBLE, seeking a hat-trick of course and distance wins, and SEMSER, who raced on the slowest part of the track when just touched off last time. The best way might be a buy of ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ with Spreadex, whose market is set at 6.2-7.2. Nuble, stall 5, and Semser (stall 4), both have good draws in this six-runner contest and if current favourite MUMMY’S BOY (stall 3) wins we’re going to do very little damage.

SOUTHWELL 7.30

If Southwell rides like it did yesterday when those who challenged down the stands’ side were favoured, PATSY FAGAN could prove hard to beat from stall 9 of 9 in this 6f handicap. He was only third when the 7-4 favourite at Wolverhampton last time but met trouble, as he has done in both tries at that sharper venue. He won in a field of 14 over tonight’s course and distance on his penultimate start and still looks on an upward curve. At the time of writing he was 9-4 with Spreadex in their fixed odds betting.

