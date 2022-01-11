Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has three bets at Exeter (jumps) and Southwell (all-weather Flat) on Tuesday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday January 11th

EXETER 12.50

On breeding the horse best equipped to cope with today’s heavy ground at Exeter is FUJI FLIGHT, who represents in-form Venetia Williams. He returned from wind surgery with a solid 20-1 third at Lingfield in November on ground that was plenty quick enough for him and his subsequent 8-1 fifth of 16 at Haydock is easily excused, as his patient running style was at a big disadvantage. It paid to be on the front end that day, with the first three home described as ‘tracked leaders’, ‘led, headed after 1st, disputed lead 6th’ and ‘prominent, led after 1st’. Buy at 24 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back him at 9-4 in their fixed odds betting.

SOUTHWELL 5.50

PLASTIC PADDY’s patient style looks ideal for this track and he’s worth an each-way interest against odds-on favourite TOTALLY CHARMING, who doesn’t have the best of draws in stall 3 of 9. Since Southwell dug up the Fibresand and replaced it with Tapeta it’s been difficult to win from a low-draw in handicaps of 8+ runners on the round course (distances of 6f or further), with just three winners drawn 1, 2 or 3 from 105 qualifiers (the expected number of winners based on their prices was closer to 8). At the time of writing Plastic Paddy was 12-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

SOUTHWELL 6.50

Frontrunner CRAZY SPIN heads the market for this 1m handicap but stall 1 isn’t ideal and he might be forced to spend longer on the inside rail – where the surface seems slower – than ideal. MAGIC GEM, the only other one of the nine runners who tends to race prominently, is better berthed in stall 8 and looks very interesting. He’s by the sire Garswood whose progeny do best in their four-year-old season and though only fifth at Newcastle last time, he did best of the prominent racers. Spreadex offer 3-1 in their fixed odds betting.

