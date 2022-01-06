Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a look at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has found an interesting way of siding with the three horses he likes in the 2.50 at Chepstow and also has a bet/trade at Chelmsford. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday January 6th

CHEPSTOW 2.50 ‘DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER’

Frontrunners enjoy a huge advantage in handicap chases at Chepstow and, since racing resumed after lockdown, those who attempted to make all have a 20 from 57 record (35.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £96.36 to a £1 level stake at SP. Prominent racers weighed in with 24 winners from 165 runners (14.6% strike-rate, +£0.53 to a £1 stake) and hold-up horses had a shocking record, winning just nine times from 242 runners (3.7%, -£180.92). ROSE SEA HAS is no star but she does look the likeliest leader in this two-mile handicap chase and is a fair buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market (at the time of writing her spread was set at 4-6). The others who are likely to be up with the pace are BILLINGSLEY and GINGEMBRE MENTHE. Rose Sea Has is number 6 on the racecard, Billingsley is number 8 and Gingembre Menthe is number 4, suggesting a buy of ‘DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER’ (set at 5.9-6.9) could be the way to side with the trio. Spreadex also offer a ‘RACE SQUARED NUMBER‘ market (set at 14-16), which is another way to side with the higher racecard numbers.

CHELMSFORD 4.00

ALMAAN was a huge eyecatcher over 7f here last time on his debut for Henry Spiller. Very weak in the betting, he was slowly away, switched wide and not given a hard time by Stevie Donohoe in a race won by a 4-1 stablemate. The step up in trip to 1m will suit (he was campaigned at up to 1m2f for Sir Michael Stoute) and he can be backed at 4-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 spread market.

