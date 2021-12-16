Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to the all-weather fixtures at Southwell and Chelmsford for three bets/trades on Thursday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday Decenber 16th:

SOUTHWELL 3.40

LITTLE PRAYER has finished well beaten on turf in two starts since returning from wind surgery but she was huge prices (100-1 and 50-1), including in Group 3 company, and this nursery handicap looks more realistic. Her sole all-weather outing saw her finish a 20-1 second at Chelmsford back in the spring and progeny of Mehmas have a six from 25 record in all-weather nurseries (+£52.25) after finishing fifth or worse on turf last time out. Her spread is set at 7-9 with Spreadex in the 50-25-10 race market, which rates a buy, or fixed odds punters can back her each-way at 10-1.

Watch the action unfold using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

. Recommendation: Back LITTLE PRAYER on Southwell 3.40

CHELMSFORD 5.30

BYFORD’s sire Toronado is a good source of winners on Tapeta, especially at Wolverhampton, but they usually struggle on Chelmsford’s Polytrack, landing just four of their 91 starts for a loss of £49.50 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 10.84). Byford went close at Wolverhampton last time but is not sure to repeat that at this venue and can be opposed in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

CHELMSFORD 7.05

MCCANN THE MAN has been well supported (5-1 from 6-1) for this 1m Class 5 handicap but I’m happy to oppose him from stall 9. His breeding is also a concern – progeny of sire Fountain of Youth have a very modest strike-rate on the all-weather, winning just eight of their 234 starts (3.4%) for a huge loss of £169.32 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners was almost 16). At Chelmsford only, it’s 0-20 for the sire and he looks a sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis