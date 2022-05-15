Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, May 15th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew made a good profit on Saturday thanks to both his selections finishing second and he has one recommended bet/trade on Sunday, May 15th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
RIPON 4.10
Danny Tudhope has ridden 97 winners from 478 mounts in the Clipper Logistics colours (20.3% strike-rate, +£59.70 to a £1 level stake at SP) and IMPROVISED might prove capable of defying a big weigh in this 6f fillies’ handicap. She found Listed company too hot at Newmarket last time – understandably so as she was conceding 11lb to the odds-on favourite despite that one being rated 25lb her superior – and she’s best judged on her earlier turf form in Class 3 or lesser company of 111 (3-3). She’s back down to Class 3 level today and this hold-up performer should encounter a strong pace, despite the small field. Buy at 22 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 11-4 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back IMPROVISED in Ripon 4.10
