Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday January 9th

SOUTHWELL 2.10

DALGLISH caught the eye against the pace bias when a 33-1 fifth at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start, doing second best of those to come from off the pace, and was drawn away from the action when fourth of 13 at Newcastle next time, again doing second best of the closers. The switch to this venue should suit, he looks set to encounter the required strong pace and he’s worth a small buy or each-way punt with Spreadex on his first attempt at 7f.

SOUTHWELL 2.40

Younger progeny (aged two to four) of the sire Tamayuz do well on Tapeta, landing 34 of their 176 starts for a profit of £47.84 to a £1 level stake at SP. WYNTER WILDES is the sire’s first representative on the new Southwell surface and she’s taken to build on last month’s promising 28-1 debut fourth at Lingfield.

SOUTHWELL 3.40

AL GAIYA (stall 8 of 14), yet to score from ten attempts on turf, broke her duck when arriving late to land a 12-runner 1m Kempton handicap at 25-1 in November and went close over the extended 1m1f trip at Wolverhampton last time. Today’s 1m4f trip is unlikely to be an issue on breeding and the big field/strong pace scenario will suit. She can be supported each-way with Spreadex in their fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 spread market. TULANE (stall 9) and HEAT AND DUST (stall 14) also appeal in this race and a buy of ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ could also be warranted.

