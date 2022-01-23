Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a look at Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew concentrates on the Winter Million meeting at Lingfield with two recommended bets/trades at tasty prices. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday January 23rd

LINGFIELD 12.50

It’s very difficult to win around the inside of the track on Lingfield’s all-weather course – putting frontrunners at a big disadvantage – and there will be plenty of jumps jockeys unaware of the strong bias in this Polytrack bumper. Current 2-1 market leader OUR JESTER is likely to be prominent which won’t aid his cause and the bet has to be the Milton Harris-trained LEGIONAR, who arrived late on the scene when scoring at Aintree in November. He’s since run with credit (sixth of 15) in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham and Paddy Brennan is likely to take the wide route. His spread is set at 12-15 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market or fixed odds punters can back him at 15-2.

LINGFIELD 3.00

TWO FOR GOLD has an incredible record when running in the depths of winter, below Class 1 level. His form figures from November to February, in Class 2 or lower company, are a rather impressive 111111311 (8-9), with the defeat excusable on account of a sloppy round of jumping at Kempton. Buy at 12 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or take 9-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds market.

