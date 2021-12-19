Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has bets/trades at Thurles and Fakenham on Sunday. Here are today's recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday December 19th:

FAKENHAM JOCKEYS

BRYONY FROST is six from 19 over hurdles at Fakenham (+£3.63), including four from six for Lucy Wadham (+£8.88). She has two rides for the yard over timber today – CODE NAME LISE in the opener at 12.20 and GLUTNFORPUNISHMENT in the handicap hurdle at 3.20. Her four other mounts – two over hurdles and two over fences – also have live chances and she rates a buy at 54 in the Spreadex FAKENHAM JOCKEYS market.

. Recommendation: Buy BRYONY FROST in Fakenham Jockeys

THURLES 2.10

ANDYS FLAME was a huge eyactacher in a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle last time, doing best of those to come from off the pace in a 125-1 fifth of 15. The track was massively favouring early pace that day and it was a cracking run in the circumstances. He makes his handicap debut today and will be hard to keep out of the frame. Back him each-way with Spreadex or buy in the 50-30-20-10 race market.

