Andrew was spot on with his analysis of the 2.15 at Lingfield on Friday and his buy of 'Double Draw Of Winner' made up at the maximum of 10. He has three bets/trades today.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday January 8th

LINGFIELD ‘DOUBLE DRAW’

Even with small fields today’s LINGFIELD ‘DOUBLE DRAW’ market could be set too low at 62-65 with Spreadex. The ‘dead’ rail has been taking its toll on low-drawn runners for some time now and it was again advantageous to race/challenge wide yesterday, giving those drawn high an edge. Buy is the recommendation.

LINGFIELD 1.10

There are three out-and-out frontrunners in this 7f handicap and it looks likely to be set up for a closer. Step forward Robyn Brisland’s handicap debutante ELLIE PIPER. She clocked a highly respectable speed figure when an 80-1 seventh of 12 over course and distance on her debut last summer and ran similar races on turf the next twice, going into plenty of notebooks when sixth at Chepstow in August. She’s been absent since but at 20-1 (the price at the time of writing in the Spreadex fixed odds market) or 3-5 (her spread in the 50-25-10 market) she’s worth chancing.

SANDOWN JOCKEYS

It often pays to challenge late/wide when the mud’s flying at Sandown and PADDY BRENNAN is excellent at executing such tactics. He has four mounts prominent in the betting today and if there’s a strong track bias as expected, then Brennan is the one to work out where the best ground is before other jockeys cotton on. FINAL NUDGE (3.00) looks set to encounter the required strong pace in the veterans final and holds solid claims while VOLKOVKA (3.35), whose record right-handed reads 5121312 (3-7), should also be thereabouts. Both will be hard to kick out of the frame with a clear round, suggesting a buy of the jockey’s performance index with Spreadex (their market is set at 20.5-22.5) is warranted.

